Charges against heckler who shouted ‘who elected him?’ at King Charles proclamation dropped
The prosecution of a man who shouted “who elected him?” during a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III has been dropped.Symon Hill was arrested during an official event in Oxford that followed the Queen’s death in September, during a string of controversial police interventions against republican protesters. Mr Hill, 45, said he was initially told to “be quiet” by security guards before police officers approached and handcuffed him.Thames Valley Police launched an investigation and Mr Hill was charged under the Public Order Act shortly before Christmas, with a summons to appear in court later this month.But on Monday, he...
Advocate
Queer Publication Blasts Democratic Candidate for Anti-Trans Tweets
An LGBTQ+ media outlet in Pennsylvania called out a candidate for elected office for past “anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ, and racist” tweets. The outlet QBurgh, which covers the Pittsburgh area, reported on a string of objectionable posts made by Joanna Doven shortly after she announced that she would seek an at-large seat on the Allegheny County Council, challenging Democrat Bethany Hallam who currently holds that seat.
CNBC
UK PM Sunak seeks ‘constructive’ union talks as government readies contentious anti-strike laws
Tens of thousands of workers have walked out across industries in recent months to demand better working conditions and pay rises in line with inflation, which is still running at double digits in the U.K. Sunak told reporters during a visit to a London school on Friday that he is...
No matter their differences, Starmer and Sunak face the same obstacle
Whether it’s Labour plan for renewal or the Tory path to recovery, both remain hostage to circumstance in 2023. Think back 12 months to January 2022. Boris Johnson was prime minister and had resisted calls for a lockdown in response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. It was assumed inflationary pressure from post-pandemic supply-chain bottlenecks would soon abate. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was still several weeks away. There were rumblings of discontent in the Labour party at Sir Keir Starmer’s failure to register a commanding opinion-poll lead.
Long-serving Thai PM hints at re-election bid under new party
BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's long-serving leader Prayuth Chan-ocha vowed to continue his work running the country under a new political party on Monday, hinting at a bid to remain prime minister after an election this year.
BBC
Haldwani: Thousands of Indians in despair over mass eviction fears
India's top court has temporarily stayed the demolition of over 4,000 homes in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, but people are still worried about the fate of their homes, which they have spent a lifetime building. BBC Hindi's Vineet Khare and Deepak Jasrotia report from Haldwani town. Government officials...
BBC
NHS crisis: Rishi Sunak knows he will be judged on fixing its problems
With timing that Labour is gleefully pointing out, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's promise to sort out the NHS came on the anniversary of a different vow from one of his predecessors. The Conservative leader then was David Cameron who promised in 2010 that he would sort out the nation's finances,...
Keir Starmer: ‘I’m against austerity. But we’re going to have to be fiscally disciplined’
The Labour leader is keen to emphasise he would be a prudent PM despite inheriting cash-starved public services
