The prosecution of a man who shouted “who elected him?” during a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III has been dropped.Symon Hill was arrested during an official event in Oxford that followed the Queen’s death in September, during a string of controversial police interventions against republican protesters. Mr Hill, 45, said he was initially told to “be quiet” by security guards before police officers approached and handcuffed him.Thames Valley Police launched an investigation and Mr Hill was charged under the Public Order Act shortly before Christmas, with a summons to appear in court later this month.But on Monday, he...

2 DAYS AGO