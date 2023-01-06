ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Puyallup Tribe launches international logistics company

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
 3 days ago

News Release

Puyallup Tribe of Indians

The Puyallup Tribe has launched its own international logistics company, Tahoma Global Logistics (website: TahomaGlobal.com).

The new company will focus on land operations to leverage the tribe’s properties along the Blair Waterway in Tacoma, which were regained in the 1990 Land Claims Settlement. Initial services will include container movement, storage and maintenance, bulk material handling, heavy equipment fitting, transloading services, inspection, maintenance, and short-haul pickup and delivery trucking. The tribe’s property provides customers convenient port access as well as registered foreign trade zone status.

“This is an exciting development for us on our journey to securing the future of generations to come,” said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the tribe’s governing body. “The name reflects our outlook: We are a tribe that thinks on a global scale. Tahoma Global Logistics will continue our economic development efforts, provide revenue to our government and over time will open workforce opportunities to our Membership.”

Tahoma Global Logistics is the latest in a series of economic development initiatives the tribe has launched since 2020, when it opened its new $400 million Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma. In 2021, the tribe announced a partnership with Amazon on a sort center, opened the EQC hotel in Tacoma, launched the BetMGM @ EQC sportsbook and opened a fourth Commencement Bay Cannabis store. In 2022, the tribe announced partnerships with Kenmore Air to operate a seaplane service and with celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi to open a Native-inspired international cuisine waterfront restaurant.

Pictured: The Puyallup Tribe of Indians has launched its own international logistics company, Tahoma Global Logistics.

(Photo: Puyallup Tribe of Indians Facebook Page)

About the Puyallup Tribe of Indians

The Puyallup People have lived along the shores of what is now called Puget Sound since time immemorial. The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is a sovereign nation of more than 5,000 members and one of the largest employers in Pierce County. It serves its members and community with generosity and is committed to building a sustainable way of life for future generations. Learn more about the Puyallup Tribe .

About the Puyallup Tribal Council

The Puyallup Tribal Council is the elected governing body of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians. The council consists of Chairman Bill Sterud, Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller, and Councilmembers Annette Bryan, James Rideout, Anna Bean, Monica Miller and Fred Dillon. Learn more about the Puyallup Tribal Council .

(Image: Puyallup Tribe of Indians)

Indian Country Today

