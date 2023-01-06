ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV 4K 2nd-Gen is nearly 50% off right now

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Apple TV 4K isn’t quite as popular as streaming devices like Fire TV Sticks and Roku dongles. But among Apple fans, the Apple TV is obviously the most popular choice. If you don’t mind picking up the previous-generation model, now is the perfect time to upgrade any TV in your home. That’s because there are Apple TV 4K 2nd-Gen deals at Best Buy that save you almost 50% off the regular price.

Apple TV set-top boxes are so great because they offer a user experience that’s just like Apple’s popular iOS and iPadOS devices. If you’ve used an iPhone, you’ll instantly be able to navigate the Apple TV’s interface.

A new version of the Apple TV was recently released. Dubbed the Apple TV 4K 3rd-Gen, it features a few updates like HDR10 Plus and a USB-C port on the Siri Remote. The new model also happens to be discounted on Amazon right now.

You can learn more in our Apple TV 4K 3rd-Gen review roundup.

While it’s true that the newer model does have a discount today, it’s a very small discount. Meanwhile, if you’re willing to forgo those minor additions, the previous-generation model has a much larger discount.

In fact, you’ll save almost 50% if you buy one right now at Best Buy.

The Apple TV 4K 2nd-Gen (32GB) is down to $99.74, which is a savings of $80.25. You can also double the storage and save even more. The Apple TV 4K 2nd-Gen (64GB) has a retail price of $199.99, but it’s down to $109.24 today at Best Buy.

These deals were also available at Amazon, but they were both sold out at the time of this writing. That means there’s a chance that Best Buy could run out of inventory soon, too.

BGR.com

BGR.com

