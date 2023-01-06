Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Courts to hold community meeting on results of Justice Needs Survey

News Release

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

Following the informal Justice Strategy Needs Assessment Survey that closed last month, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Courts are hosting a community meeting on Okaristiiahne/Thursday, Tsiothohrkó:wa/ January 19, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the results of the survey and obtain additional community comments on justice needs and planning. This will be a hybrid meeting where members can join the meeting in-person at Ionkwakiohkwaróron Admin Building, 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way, or join virtually by using the ZOOM link located on the tribal members portal.

As described in prior announcements, the Tribal Courts are continuing long-term efforts to develop a justice system that reflects the needs of the Akwesasne community. To support this effort, the Tribal Courts in 2020 received a Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS) grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance to gain feedback from tribal members on their thoughts and experiences with court systems in and around Akwesasne, and what is needed or could be improved. The informal Justice Strategy Needs Assessment Survey was part of the community engagement for that discussion, which also included Youth and Domestic Violence Survivor listening circles, focus groups, and meetings between Advisory Board members from the tribe and MCA, and other stakeholders.

The informal survey was open to everyone through print or an online link and participants could enter their name in for a drawing for one of three $50 gift cards from a local business. The justice survey posed questions to tribal members to help guide strategic planning in five (5) areas: (1) Elder Abuse Prevention and Response; (2) Reintegration and Recidivism Prevention; (3) Youth Justice Alternatives; (4) Domestic Violence Protective Orders; and a (5) Tribal Criminal Justice System. Before the tribe were to exercise tribal criminal jurisdiction, the proposed plan and code would be brought before tribal members for approval in a formal referendum.

The justice strategic planning project’s goal is to deliver an Akwesasne-focused long-term strategic plan by September 30, 2023, which can qualify the tribe for priority implementation funding over the expected long-term (10+ years) implementation of the plan. All tribal members are welcome to attend this meeting to voice their feedback and refreshments will be available.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council is the duly elected and federally recognized government of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe .