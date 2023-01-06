ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bang Bang Chicken: A gun-stuffed bird was among the weirdest items found by airport security teams in 2022. See the full list.

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

A chicken was found by TSA agents with a gun inside it.

TSA/Instagram

  • The TSA released its "top 10 catches" list, consisting of unusual items found at airports in 2022.
  • The list includes drugs stored in hair scrunchies and a gun found in a chicken.
  • Here is the TSA's full rundown.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently released its "top 10 catches" at US airports. These included strange, disturbing, and banned objects that were discovered by security agents.

From Fentanyl stashed in candy wrappers to a handgun hidden in a jar of peanut butter, here are the TSA's weirdest discoveries last year.

Cash stashed in crutches

Soiled money hidden inside a pair of crutches was discovered by agents at El Paso International Airport in Texas.

An inert grenade

A grenade was found after a passenger attempted to get it through airport security in a carry-on at General Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin. The grenade was inert, meaning it could not explode, and the passenger said he had purchased it at an air show, according to a statement from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Cattle prods stored in a guitar case

TSA agents found three cattle prods inside a guitar case at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The passenger was permitted to repack them into a checked bag, per a statement from a TSA spokesperson.

A handgun in a PlayStation

At Atlanta Airport in December, an agent found a gun stashed inside a PlayStation. The agent said she noticed the console "looked odd" when she took an X-ray image, according to a statement released by the TSA.

Drugs concealed in scrunchies

Drugs hidden inside hair scrunchies were found by agents at Boise Airport.

A knife inside a laptop

At Richmond International Airport, a man was stopped after officers spotted a double-bladed knife concealed inside the inner workings of his laptop.

A gun hidden in an arm sling

Agents discovered a gun concealed in a man's arm sling at Greater Rochester International Airport. The man claimed he'd forgotten he had his gun with him and was detained by local law enforcement, according to a TSA statement shared on Twitter.

A firearm in a jar of peanut butter

A man was arrested in December after agents found a disassembled gun concealed in two jars of peanut butter at JFK airport, per a TSA statement released at the time.

A gun stuffed in a raw chicken

A handgun was discovered stuffed inside a raw chicken at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport. The TSA shared an image of the strange discovery on Instagram in November.

Fentanyl hidden inside candy

In LAX, agents found around 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills packaged in candy wrappers after someone tried to get through screening with the suspicious snacks, per a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Read the original article on Business Insider

