The 2023 Texas Film Awards will honor rising stars and Texas film legends in March
Awards season is in full swing, and not just in Hollywood. On March 3, the Austin Film Society (AFS) brings back its annual Texas Film Awards to honor both rising stars and Texans who have left deep impact on the independent film industry. Fittingly, this year's ceremony takes place on a movie-set-turned venue, Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch in Spicewood, TexasIn a release announcing the 2023 honorees, AFS also announced this year's Master of Ceremonies, Texas native and actress Edi Patterson. Known for her roles in films and series including Knives Out, The Righteous Gemstones, Partners, and Vice Principals, Patterson performs...
Texas population shatters records, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Texas population shatters records with massive new number milestone. We've officially reached 30 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. 2. The 10 best movies of 2022 made going to theaters fun again. Some of these movies are still in theaters and others have moved from the big screen to the home screen recently.3. San Antonio's top 10 stories of 2022 feature a Texas legend and famous fried chicken. Our readers are still loving looking back at the top stories from 2022.4. Renowned Texas museum set to reopen in 2023 with exciting new exhibits. This UT Austin museum is getting a major facelift in 2023.5. 6 San Antonio exhibits to enthrall and delight the senses this month. Jump in to January with these stunning exhibits from all across Alamo City.
Renowned Texas museum set to reopen in 2023 with exciting new exhibits
One of the oldest museums in Central Texas is getting a major facelift. Built on campus at the University of Texas at Austin in the 1930s, the Texas Memorial Museum has offered the Austin community (and beyond) unique opportunities to explore and learn about the natural world, including scientific discoveries made right here in Texas.According to a release, UT and its College of Natural Sciences will renovate and upgrade the beloved museum in order to serve future generations. Earlier this year, President Jay Hartzell and Dean Vanden Bout appointed a volunteer advisory committee to help create short- and long-term recommendations...
Texas population shatters records with massive new number milestone
The adage "everything's bigger in Texas" has never been more apropos than with this news: For the first time ever, the population of Texas officially reached 30 million.Or 30,029,572 in July 2022, to be exact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates, released on December 22.We predicted this milestone last year when our population clocked in at 29,558,864, as long as Texas maintained its then-year-over-year growth of 1.1 percent.We bested that percentage and then some, growing 1.6 percent and coming in fourth for total percentage growth. Florida, Idaho, and South Carolina were the only...
Landmark Texas estate checks in on exclusive list of world's best hotels for 2023
A new list of the best hotels in the world — by Condė Nast Traveler, no less — may sound lofty and aspirational, but one is just a short drive from San Antonio: the now prestigious Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection.Opened in 2020 and known for its lush Lutie’s Garden Restaurant and beautiful Hyde Park setting, this resort signals luxury without stuffiness or cold modernity. On the contrary, most of its programming — some open only to guests and some specifically advertised to the public — is most attractive for its old-fashioned charm, with plenty of opportunities to dress...
Texas antiques mecca Round Top beckons as a quaint escape for the holidays
A smear of orange and yellow spreads across a gray-blue evening sky as the sun begins its slow descent over Round Top. Surveying the picture-perfect display over a small pond and his expansive yard, a local utters what’s become a familiar chorus around these parts.“Yeah, Round Top is the new Jackson Hole.”His declaration isn’t far off. But how did a quaint Texas town with an official population that averages between 93 and 99 become analogous to the celebrity-packed city in Wyoming?Credit — or blame (if you’re a Round Top native) — the wildly popular Round Top Antiques Show, which draws...
Janet Jackson returns to the road for summer 2023 tour with 3 Texas stops
After four years, Janet Jackson is back on tour — and that includes Texas. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will return to the road in summer 2023 with her ninth concert tour, called “Together Again." Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will hit arenas and amphitheaters, launching in Florida in April, followed by stops across North America including New York, Toronto, and California, before wrapping up in Seattle on June 21. The tour will make three stops in Texas: Dallas: Friday, June 2, at Dos Equis Pavilion Houston: Saturday, June 3, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Austin: Sunday,...
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
"Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023.While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour (think: On the Road Again), ZZ Top tours are few and far between. This will no doubt make their two-night appearance all the more special, especially as Nelson approaches his 90th birthday just a few weeks after these April shows.Nelson will be joined by his family band, albeit without...
