Austin, TX

Wine Bar to Debut in Tarrytown

By Paul Soto
What Now Austin
What Now Austin
 3 days ago

Flo’s Wine Bar & Bottle Shop , a full service wine bar and shop, is soon opening in west Austin , according to a recent report in Eater . The establishment will be located at 3111 West 35th Street , in a roomy one-story building across the street from Camp Mabry. The nearest eatery is Cafe Americano.

The establishment will be run by childhood friends Flo Clemons — who holds a certificate in Wine and Beverage from The Culinary Institute of America and currently works for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits — and Adair Belisle , a graduate of UT-Austin’s MBA program.

The Eater report states “There will be over 250 labels available by the glass and bottle for on-site drinking, as well as to-go…There will be indoor and outdoor spaces.”

While Flo’s has premiered a rudimentary website , it remains quite cryptic, offering only notice that they will be opening “soon” and featuring a stylish hand-drawn map of the establishment’s location in the west Austin area.

What Now Austin briefly contacted Ms. Clemons to request detailed information about the upcoming wine selection as well as specific opening dates, but she did not provide comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luz5z_0k5nokUM00
Photo: Official


Comments / 0

 

