NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Collider
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
Watch Nicolas Cage as freaky vampire in ‘Renfield’ trailer
Nicolas Cage’s turn as a vampire has been heavily anticipated. The actor, known for picking dramatic and strange roles, seems like the perfect fit for a comedy horror film that centers on Dracula’s henchmen. Still, the results are better than anyone expected. “Renfield” has just released its...
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Gen Z shocked to see what 45-year-olds looked like in the 1990s
A popular 1990s film has sparked a discussion about how Hollywood portrayed people in their 40s in the late-20th century versus today. Filmmaker Jessica Ellis started the conversation when she tweeted a poster for “Father of the Bride 2,” featuring stars Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in their classic mom and dad get-ups. In the follow up to 1991’s “Father of the Bride,” the A-listers reprised their roles as ...
Harper's Bazaar
Dolly Parton Shares a Rare Photo From When She and Loretta Lynn Were Younger
Country singer Dolly Parton posted a rare photo on Facebook of her with Loretta Lynn when they were younger. The two country stars are longtime friends and have long been associated with each other, with both singers having made their musical breakthrough in the '60s. Country superstar Dolly Parton recently...
ComicBook
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer
Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
Saw 10: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Horror Sequel
Saw 10 is the latest installment in the horror franchise. Here is what we know about it.
flickreel.com
M3GAN Review
Killer doll movies are a dime a dozen with most of them banking on the enduring success of Child’s Play. M3GAN might not be as revolutionary as its titular character, but it is among the most unique entries in this horror subgenre. It’s just as much a sci-fi film with elements of RoboCop. M3GAN is another satire of consumerism, opening with a commercial for a modern Furby. It’s also a sharp commentary on parenting and its substitutes. For generations, the TV was the perennial babysitter. In recent years, the iPad has usurped the boob tube’s position. M3GAN is the next step in the evolution of pawning your kid off on a device.
thesource.com
Ice Spice Delivers New Single “In Ha Mood” for the Baddies
Ice Spice is building upon a crazy 2022, that shot her star into a different stratosphere behind her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)”. Now Ice Spice is back with a new single, “In Ha Mood,” dedicated to all the baddies on the planet. Prior to its...
Adam Sandler & Daughter Sunny, 14, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Photos
Adam Sandler proved a proud papa as he treated one of his daughters to the celeb-packed Lakers game on Friday, Jan. 6. The rom-com king, 56, was spotted arriving at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles alongside his baby girl Sunny, 14. Adam was dressed in his usual casual garb of a tropical shirt, khakis and sneakers, while Sunny was a little fashionista in her black hoodie and faded denim.
ComicBook
M3GAN Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Impressive Score
2023 is officially here and there's one new character who is about to dominate the year... M3GAN! M3GAN is the new horror-thriller from Blumhouse that became an instant hit on social media when the trailer dropped last year. The new movie follows a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion, but her creation has unimaginable consequences. M3GAN officially hits theaters tomorrow night, and it's already up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive critics' score. After 34 reviews, the first horror film of 2023 has a 97% score. You can check out some of the reviews below...
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Director Says Trailer Offers Only 10% of the Film's Horrors
The first trailer for Evil Dead Rise has already ignited squeamish reactions from audiences, as the trailer alone featured a variety of disturbing sequences featuring cheese graters, a tattoo gun, and a scalping. Director Lee Cronin has great news for gorehounds and bad news for those already uneased by the trailer, as he recently recalled how the trailer only features a fraction of the horrors to be witnessed in the rest of the film, meaning even this first trailer is a more restrained hint at what's to come in the highly anticipated sequel. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Mom slammed for exploiting her ‘gothic baby’ on TikTok: ‘It’s toxic’
Wednesday Addams’ signature gothic style is back — and being worn by a tiny fashionista. While many parents choose pretty pastels or onesies with cute motifs for their babies, ex-pro wrestler Rebecca Hardy has TikTok users divided over her unusual outfits, dressing her daughter Eevee up as a goth. Hardy regularly posts clips showing the “day in the life of a gothic baby” to her 1.2 million followers — although not all appreciate the dark aesthetic. The mom of four recently responded to the popular United Kingdom talk show “Loose Women” after the hosts slammed her viral gothic baby videos as “toxic.” Hardy, who is...
Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn after cooking video divides fans
Victoria Beckham jumped to Brooklyn Beckham’s defense after his recent cooking video caused quite a stir on social media. Posh Spice had a firm response to critics who called her eldest son’s roast beef “raw” as he proudly shared a clip of the dish with his 14.7 million Instagram followers. “It’s rare people not raw,” Victoria wrote, addressing the disparaging comments on her Instagram Story. The “Wannabe” singer added that she will be “attempting this” for her husband David Beckham, and her three other kids. In the video, the 23-year-old was joined by former Michelin chef Kevin Lee as the pair took on a traditional...
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
The Popcorn Guy on TikTok Seems Like the Sweetest Person Amidst His Viral Popularity
For many moviegoers, purchasing snacks from the concession stand is a guilty pleasure. It's always nice to have something like popcorn to munch on during a movie, especially when a popular superhero film or sequel to an overrated sci-fi franchise can keep us in the theater for up to three hours. But theater snacks are infamous for being unreasonably expensive, often costing more than the price of admission. Thankfully, at least one theater worker makes a large popcorn worth the exorbitant price.
TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer
WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
Dallas-Fort Worth film critics name Everything Everywhere All at Once best movie of 2022
The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association (of which our own Alex Bentley is a member) has voted Everything Everywhere All at Once as the best film of 2022, according to the results of its 29th annual critics’ poll released on December 19.The mind-boggling and hilarious film, released in April, also garnered awards for Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Director for the team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.Other films in the DFWFCA's top 10 were, in order, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking (out January 13), The Whale (out December...
