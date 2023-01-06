Read full article on original website
KATV
Trial of Richard Barnett, Gravette man accused of storming capitol begins today
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The trial for Richard Barnett, a Gravette man who was in a viral photo that was taken in then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office with his feet on the desk has started this morning, our content partner 40/29 News reported. The trial began at...
Popculture
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The 'Very Surprising' Precaution Bryan Kohberger Didn't Take: Dershowitz
Attorney Alan Dershowitz said there is "no accounting for the stupidity of people" when it comes to committing crimes.
Idaho Murder Suspect Spoke About Slain Students During Extradition: 'It's Really Sad What Happened to Them'
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves Bryan Kohberger has largely remained silent after he was charged with killing four University of Idaho students, but he made small talk with officers while he was being extradited from his home in Pennsylvania and then booked into the Latah County Jail. "He seemed really nervous," a police source who was involved in the process tells PEOPLE. "He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he...
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
KATV
Bill filed in Ark. Legislature seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-District 26, filed a bill Monday that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business" to include a drag performance...
KATV
Judge rules Catholic hospital discriminated against trans patient after refusing to perform hysterectomy
TOWSON, Md. (TND) — A federal judge ruled Friday that a Catholic hospital in Maryland discriminated against a transgender patient after the facility refused to provide that patient with a hysterectomy. Alleging discrimination, Jesse Hammons, a transgender man represented by the ACLU, sued the University of Maryland Medical System,...
Grosse Pointe Farms attorney accused of stealing millions of dollars from client's estate, charged with conducting criminal enterprise
A lawyer in Wayne County could spend decades in prison after it’s alleged he embezzled millions of dollars from a wealthy client’s trust by loaning himself the money.
Lawyer arraigned on embezzlement charges from trust of late Carhartt heiress
A lawyer accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a trust of the late Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade was arraigned Wednesday in Grosse Pointe Farms. David Sutherland is charged with two counts each of embezzlement of $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more and one count of conducting criminal enterprises. ...
