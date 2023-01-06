Read full article on original website
CBS News
Insulin capped $35 a month for seniors, others on Medicare as new drug provisions kick in
MIAMI - Senior citizens and other Medicare enrollees can now get a break on the cost of their insulin. They won't pay more than $35 a month for each insulin prescription that's covered by their Medicare Part D plan. And they won't be subject to a deductible for insulin. It's...
khn.org
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue
Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Long-Acting Medication for People With Multidrug-Resistant HIV
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a new type of medication for the most common variant of HIV, HIV-1 (human immunodeficiency virus type 1). Lenacapavir is designed for heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV who are not able to adequately manage the virus with their...
Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows disease approved by FDA
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines […]
FDA approves Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer’s drug
An Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen and Eisai has received accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the companies and agency announced Friday.
Long-Term Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral treatment leads to an excess risk for AIDS and other serious health problems that can persist for years, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the best time to start treatment was controversial. After the advent of effective combination antiretroviral therapy...
A new treatment could slow the spread of diabetes
(WTAJ)– About two million Americans have type 1 diabetes, once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes, and the number of cases is rising. The FDA recently approved a drug to delay the onset of symptoms for people at high-risk. From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how type one diabetes affected her older sister, Kate. “I […]
Treatment: Promising Antibody
A single infusion of N6LS, a broadly neutralizing antibody (bnAb) from ViiV Healthcare, demonstrated robust anti-viral activity in an early study, offering hope for a new long-acting HIV treatment option. N6LS (also known as VH3810109) targets the CD4 binding site on HIV’s outer envelope and prevents the virus from entering T cells. The Phase IIa BANNER trial enrolled 14 people with HIV who had not yet started antiretroviral treatment. They received a single N6LS infusion using either a high dose of 40 milligrams per kilogram or a lower fixed dose equal to about 4 mg/kg. All eight participants who received the higher dose and three of the four treated with the lower dose had a virological response. The individual with the strongest response saw a 2.60 log decline in viral load, and the person with the longest response maintained viral suppression for 78 days. Treatment was generally safe and well tolerated. The lower dose worked better than other experimental bnAbs given at similarly low doses. A low dose could potentially allow for administration via injection rather than IV infusion.
hcplive.com
Patients with Rheumatic, Gastroenterological Conditions Less Familiar with Biosimilars Compared with Biologics
Although patients with inflammatory conditions reported positive attitudes towards biologic treatment, they were far less familiar with biosimilars, indicating the need for clinicians to provide patient education more effectively. Although most patients use additional information sources, results from a study published in BMC Rheumatology1 indicate a high level of trust...
Health Care — Second Alzheimer’s treatment gets FDA nod
Today is Friday, and a 13th vote for House Speaker again failed to elect anyone to the position. Maybe 14 is the lucky number. In health news, the FDA approved a new drug for early stage Alzheimer’s disease, but it may not see widespread uptake unless Medicare changes its coverage rules. Welcome to The…
Three-Drug Combination Therapy Effective in Patients with High-Risk Leukemia
A three-drug combination that sent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) into deep remissions in a broad group of patients in a clinical trial is highly effective in patients with high-risk forms of the disease, a new, phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The initial cohort of...
NIH Director's Blog
FDA grants accelerated approval for Alzheimer’s disease treatment
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) via the Accelerated Approval pathway for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Leqembi is the second of a new category of medications approved for Alzheimer’s disease that target the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease. These medications represent an important advancement in the ongoing fight to effectively treat Alzheimer’s disease.
reviewofoptometry.com
DME Patients with Thinner Choroids Respond Better to Anti-VEGF
DME patients with initial choroidal subfoveal thicknesses under 220µm received fewer injections and showed a more significant improvement in BCVA from baseline to post-treatment. Photo: Anna Bedwell, OD. Click image to enlarge. The one-size-fits-all approach rarely applies to the rules of medicine. Patients respond differently to the same treatment...
KXLY
FDA Approves Second Drug for Alzheimer Disease, Despite Safety Concerns
FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a second drug for Alzheimer disease, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), despite reports of rare brain bleeds linked to use of the drug in some patients. Leqembi, made by Eisai and marketed by Biogen, will be...
endpts.com
Pfizer tags early research programs for 'externalization' as it narrows focus in rare disease, cancer
Pfizer is looking to divest a significant portion of its early-stage research programs in rare disease and oncology as it rethinks the way it approaches these big areas, the company confirmed to Endpoints News. The financial news site Barron’s first reported that Pfizer told employees it is pulling back on...
ajmc.com
Mortality Rates Lower for Patients With PD Using Pimavanserin
Compared with patients using other antipsychotics, patients with Parkinson disease using pimavanserin had lower death rates. All-cause mortality rates were lower among patients with Parkinson disease (PD) treated with pimavanserin compared with those treated with other atypical antipsychotics. Pimavanserin, sold as Nuplazid, is approved in the United States to treat...
Hr Morning
5 steps to becoming a diabetes-friendly workplace & offering vital healthcare coverage
You probably know someone at your company who has diabetes. But there are probably even more employees you aren’t aware of because they’re hiding it or they haven’t been diagnosed. In fact, more than 37.3 million U.S. adults have diabetes, and 23% (8.5 million) don’t know they...
Zacks.com
Roche's (RHHBY) Cancer Drug Glofitamab Gets FDA Priority Review
RHHBY - Free Report) announced that the FDA accepted the biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for its investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, glofitamab, for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. With the FDA granting...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients with Clinical Complete Response After Neoadjuvant Therapy for Rectal Cancer at Risk for Distant Metastases
The following is the summary of “Risk of Distant Metastases in Patients With Clinical Complete Response Managed by Watch and Wait After Neoadjuvant Therapy for Rectal Cancer: The Influence of Local Regrowth in the International Watch and Wait Database” published in January 2023 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Fernandez, et al.
