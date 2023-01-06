ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

khn.org

Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
Joel Eisenberg

Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending

Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Long-Acting Medication for People With Multidrug-Resistant HIV

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a new type of medication for the most common variant of HIV, HIV-1 (human immunodeficiency virus type 1). Lenacapavir is designed for heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV who are not able to adequately manage the virus with their...
POZ

Long-Term Benefits of Early HIV Treatment

Delaying antiretroviral treatment leads to an excess risk for AIDS and other serious health problems that can persist for years, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the best time to start treatment was controversial. After the advent of effective combination antiretroviral therapy...
WTAJ

A new treatment could slow the spread of diabetes

(WTAJ)– About two million Americans have type 1 diabetes, once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes, and the number of cases is rising. The FDA recently approved a drug to delay the onset of symptoms for people at high-risk. From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how type one diabetes affected her older sister, Kate. “I […]
POZ

Treatment: Promising Antibody

A single infusion of N6LS, a broadly neutralizing antibody (bnAb) from ViiV Healthcare, demonstrated robust anti-viral activity in an early study, offering hope for a new long-acting HIV treatment option. N6LS (also known as VH3810109) targets the CD4 binding site on HIV’s outer envelope and prevents the virus from entering T cells. The Phase IIa BANNER trial enrolled 14 people with HIV who had not yet started antiretroviral treatment. They received a single N6LS infusion using either a high dose of 40 milligrams per kilogram or a lower fixed dose equal to about 4 mg/kg. All eight participants who received the higher dose and three of the four treated with the lower dose had a virological response. The individual with the strongest response saw a 2.60 log decline in viral load, and the person with the longest response maintained viral suppression for 78 days. Treatment was generally safe and well tolerated. The lower dose worked better than other experimental bnAbs given at similarly low doses. A low dose could potentially allow for administration via injection rather than IV infusion.
hcplive.com

Patients with Rheumatic, Gastroenterological Conditions Less Familiar with Biosimilars Compared with Biologics

Although patients with inflammatory conditions reported positive attitudes towards biologic treatment, they were far less familiar with biosimilars, indicating the need for clinicians to provide patient education more effectively. Although most patients use additional information sources, results from a study published in BMC Rheumatology1 indicate a high level of trust...
The Hill

Health Care — Second Alzheimer’s treatment gets FDA nod

Today is Friday, and a 13th vote for House Speaker again failed to elect anyone to the position. Maybe 14 is the lucky number.  In health news, the FDA approved a new drug for early stage Alzheimer’s disease, but it may not see widespread uptake unless Medicare changes its coverage rules.   Welcome to The…
NIH Director's Blog

FDA grants accelerated approval for Alzheimer’s disease treatment

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) via the Accelerated Approval pathway for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Leqembi is the second of a new category of medications approved for Alzheimer’s disease that target the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease. These medications represent an important advancement in the ongoing fight to effectively treat Alzheimer’s disease.
reviewofoptometry.com

DME Patients with Thinner Choroids Respond Better to Anti-VEGF

DME patients with initial choroidal subfoveal thicknesses under 220µm received fewer injections and showed a more significant improvement in BCVA from baseline to post-treatment. Photo: Anna Bedwell, OD. Click image to enlarge. The one-size-fits-all approach rarely applies to the rules of medicine. Patients respond differently to the same treatment...
KXLY

FDA Approves Second Drug for Alzheimer Disease, Despite Safety Concerns

FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a second drug for Alzheimer disease, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), despite reports of rare brain bleeds linked to use of the drug in some patients. Leqembi, made by Eisai and marketed by Biogen, will be...
ajmc.com

Mortality Rates Lower for Patients With PD Using Pimavanserin

Compared with patients using other antipsychotics, patients with Parkinson disease using pimavanserin had lower death rates. All-cause mortality rates were lower among patients with Parkinson disease (PD) treated with pimavanserin compared with those treated with other atypical antipsychotics. Pimavanserin, sold as Nuplazid, is approved in the United States to treat...
Zacks.com

Roche's (RHHBY) Cancer Drug Glofitamab Gets FDA Priority Review

RHHBY - Free Report) announced that the FDA accepted the biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for its investigational CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, glofitamab, for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. With the FDA granting...

