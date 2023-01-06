Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: The Importance of having Pet Insurance
KEARNEY, Neb. — As we discovered a couple of weeks ago, having pet insurance can be very beneficial. Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said your pet can benefit, just like Ziggy, one of the textbook examples from the Hilltop Pet Clinic. Ziggy is the proud owner...
foxnebraska.com
Lexington teen makes blankets for children in need
LEXINGTON, Neb. — All it took was some fabric and thread for 14-year-old Jaelynn Roberts to make a difference. That’s because her parents work closely with at-risk-youth. Her father is a police officer and her mother the Juvenile Clerk for Dawson County Court. “I see how many kids...
NebraskaTV
High egg prices at grocery stores causing more people produce their own eggs
KEARNEY, Neb. — The deadly avian flu is reducing poultry flocks all over the country, resulting in many of us seeing higher eggs prices on the shelves. According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over $3. The prices vary all over the nation, and as consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices, there is also a shortage of eggs at grocery stores.
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
Kearney Hub
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
foxnebraska.com
Learning Curve: Morris Matinees
KEARNEY, Neb. — The arts play an important role at Kearney Public Schools, starting from a young age. Central Elementary School Principal Teresa Schnoor has more on the Morris Matinee Program at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Established in 2015, the Scott D. & Rochelle Morris Matinee Fund supports...
foxnebraska.com
Most Nebraska libraries now offer devices to enlarge print
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (NCBVI) said they noticed the libraries in the state were lacking zoom tech devices which allow patrons with low vision to read in large print. The conversations between the Nebraska Library Commission and the NCBVI about the...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Parks and Rec hosts city-wide garage sale
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With chilly temperature, some people may not want to stand outside for a bargain. Hastings Parks and Rec put together a garage sale at the city’s auditorium. Clothes, jewelry, sporting goods and more were sold at the garage sale. This was the sixth year Hastings...
KSNB Local4
Council approves liquor license for downtown Hastings movie theater
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council approved a Class “I” liquor license application for Rivoli 3 in downtown Hastings. The vote for the application was 7 to 1 with councilman Marc Rowen voting against. As for the manager application of Bryce Blecha in connection to the license, council passed unanimously.
KSNB Local4
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
foxnebraska.com
Elm Creek trailer home complete loss after weekend fire
ELM CREEK, Neb. — A family is without a home after a fire burned through their trailer over the weekend in Elm Creek. According to the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the blaze at Oak Ridge Trailer Court at around 9:35 a.m. Saturday. When crews...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase helps bring business to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — With hotels right next to the interstate and restaurants nearby, Kearney can be a hub for events, especially for sports. This weekend, the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase kicked off, helping local businesses get extra streams of income. At Kearney High School, girls basketball teams come from...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
klkntv.com
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
foxnebraska.com
Skill based machines may see tax like casino slot machines
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In 2020 Nebraska voters passed the law to allow gambling in the state of Nebraska. As the law was passed, skill based, cash game machines are popping up in Hall County in bars, gas stations, and convenience stores. These machines do not pay taxes like the casino and city of Grand Island wants to see that changed.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
News Channel Nebraska
130 pounds of marijuana found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on E J St. Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
NebraskaTV
Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
