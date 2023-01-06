ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: The Importance of having Pet Insurance

KEARNEY, Neb. — As we discovered a couple of weeks ago, having pet insurance can be very beneficial. Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said your pet can benefit, just like Ziggy, one of the textbook examples from the Hilltop Pet Clinic. Ziggy is the proud owner...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lexington teen makes blankets for children in need

LEXINGTON, Neb. — All it took was some fabric and thread for 14-year-old Jaelynn Roberts to make a difference. That’s because her parents work closely with at-risk-youth. Her father is a police officer and her mother the Juvenile Clerk for Dawson County Court. “I see how many kids...
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

High egg prices at grocery stores causing more people produce their own eggs

KEARNEY, Neb. — The deadly avian flu is reducing poultry flocks all over the country, resulting in many of us seeing higher eggs prices on the shelves. According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over $3. The prices vary all over the nation, and as consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices, there is also a shortage of eggs at grocery stores.
RAVENNA, NE
Kearney Hub

Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn

KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Learning Curve: Morris Matinees

KEARNEY, Neb. — The arts play an important role at Kearney Public Schools, starting from a young age. Central Elementary School Principal Teresa Schnoor has more on the Morris Matinee Program at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Established in 2015, the Scott D. & Rochelle Morris Matinee Fund supports...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Most Nebraska libraries now offer devices to enlarge print

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (NCBVI) said they noticed the libraries in the state were lacking zoom tech devices which allow patrons with low vision to read in large print. The conversations between the Nebraska Library Commission and the NCBVI about the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Parks and Rec hosts city-wide garage sale

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With chilly temperature, some people may not want to stand outside for a bargain. Hastings Parks and Rec put together a garage sale at the city’s auditorium. Clothes, jewelry, sporting goods and more were sold at the garage sale. This was the sixth year Hastings...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Council approves liquor license for downtown Hastings movie theater

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council approved a Class “I” liquor license application for Rivoli 3 in downtown Hastings. The vote for the application was 7 to 1 with councilman Marc Rowen voting against. As for the manager application of Bryce Blecha in connection to the license, council passed unanimously.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Elm Creek trailer home complete loss after weekend fire

ELM CREEK, Neb. — A family is without a home after a fire burned through their trailer over the weekend in Elm Creek. According to the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the blaze at Oak Ridge Trailer Court at around 9:35 a.m. Saturday. When crews...
ELM CREEK, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase helps bring business to Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — With hotels right next to the interstate and restaurants nearby, Kearney can be a hub for events, especially for sports. This weekend, the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase kicked off, helping local businesses get extra streams of income. At Kearney High School, girls basketball teams come from...
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Hastings Police searching for missing teen

HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Skill based machines may see tax like casino slot machines

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In 2020 Nebraska voters passed the law to allow gambling in the state of Nebraska. As the law was passed, skill based, cash game machines are popping up in Hall County in bars, gas stations, and convenience stores. These machines do not pay taxes like the casino and city of Grand Island wants to see that changed.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

130 pounds of marijuana found in Jeep struck by train

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on E J St. Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

