Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
China suspends visas for South Koreans in virus retaliation
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government suspended issuing tourist and business visas Tuesday for South Koreans — and reportedly for Japanese too — in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements imposed by those countries on travelers from China. The Chinese Embassy in Seoul, in a brief notice...
US lawmakers condemn Jan. 6-style rioting at Brazilian government offices
A slew of U.S. lawmakers have condemned the recent Jan. 6-style riots in Brazil as far-right supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed and vandalized government buildings. “I’m disturbed by the violence that took place in Brasília today,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) wrote in a tweet on Sunday. “I...
WHO, officials say Uganda’s latest Ebola outbreak is over
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s latest outbreak of the Ebola virus is over, the government and the World Health Organization said Wednesday. Health Minister Ruth Aceng told journalists that no new cases had been registered in the past 42 days. This outbreak was the first in a decade...
The AP Interview: Korean leader cites North’s serious threat
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s spike in missile tests, growing nuclear ambitions and other provocative acts pose a “serious threat” that could lead to a dangerous miscalculation and spark a wider conflict, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday. Speaking with The Associated...
UN extends critical aid from Turkey to Syria’s rebel north
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Monday to keep a key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for another six months. Syria’s ally Russia — in a surprise move — supported the resolution. U.N....
Armenia cancels military drills, widening rift with Moscow
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The prime minister of Armenia said Tuesday that his country has refused to host military drills planned by a Russia-dominated security pact, an announcement that reflected the Armenian government’s growing tensions with Moscow. Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly criticized Russian peacekeepers for failure to secure...
Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Officials at a vocational school in an eastern Ukraine city dismissed claims by Russia that hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed in a missile strike there, saying Monday that a rocket merely blew out windows and damaged classrooms. Russia specifically named the vocational school in...
Ocasio-Cortez: US ‘must cease granting refuge’ to Brazil’s Bolsonaro
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined other lawmakers in calling for former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters stormed Brazilian governmental offices Sunday, to not be allowed to stay in Florida. “Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to...
Justices turn away Israeli spyware maker in WhatsApp suit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an Israeli spyware maker’s bid to derail a high-profile lawsuit filed by the WhatsApp messaging service. The justices left in place lower court rulings against the Israeli firm, NSO Group. WhatsApp claims that NSO targeted some 1,400 users of the encrypted messaging service with highly sophisticated spyware.
