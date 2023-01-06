Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
kut.org
Blue Cross, Ascension dispute could leave thousands paying out of pocket for care in Austin
An impasse in negotiations between one of the largest insurers in Texas and one of the largest hospital systems in Austin could mean gaps in coverage for thousands of Central Texans. Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension Hospitals are renegotiating rates for health care costs paid by the insurer ahead...
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
'We tried and we negotiated as much as we could': Another local business priced out of South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas — Because of rent increases, it's the end of an era for yet another classic Austin business. South Congress Books is closing its doors at the shop's current location on South Congress Avenue and moving to another part of town. The bookstore spent nearly 12 years on the street.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
fox7austin.com
What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
Top247 ATH Jelani McDonald commits to Texas at All-American Bowl
Waco (Texas) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his commitment to Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl. He also strongly considered Oklahoma State and Baylor. Tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 5 athlete and No. 97 prospect overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound McDonald adds to a...
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Haunted traveling circus shows Austin there's nothing to fear
There’s a mysterious circus tent at Barton Creek Square, and screams are drifting across the pavement. A chainsaw roars inside. The black-and-white-striped peaks are topped with red lights and a sign that reads, “Paranormal Cirque.”This latest effort by Cirque Italia leans into the haunted vibes, suggesting freak show — especially thanks to the rated-R warnings plastered all over the website — but delivering dramatic set design and theatrical camp. It’ll be in Austin until January 16 before moving to four other Texas cities.A chipper description by the show’s general manager, Benjamin Holland, encapsulates the tone of the show: “I'm also...
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
laprensatexas.com
A Pocketful of Miracles & a Pocketful of Candy! My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens
WOW! What a place! I was inside an Aztec temple! It was an adventure. I was immediately overtaken by the rich smell of popcorn. We go to the concession stand and Sonny buys us popcorn and a Coke. Sonny showed me to my seat and I expected him and his...
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
CBS Austin
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
South Austin panadería embraces ‘Dia de los Reyes Magos’ tradition with Roscas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A south Austin panadería embraces an annual Mexican tradition to celebrate the end of the Christmas holiday with ‘Dia de los Reyes Magos,” or ‘The Feast of the Epiphany,’ by baking Rosca de Reyes cake. Mi Tradicion Panadería’s Daniel Guevara said most of the customers are Hispanic. However, he said the Rosca […]
onekindesign.com
A spectacular modern Texas hill country home embraces the outdoors
J Christopher Architecture is responsible for the design of this fabulous modern home located in the Rollingwood neighborhood of Austin, Texas. The dwelling is nestled on a unique guitar-shaped lot that has a limited buildable area. To accommodate for the limited footprint, the architects devised a four-story elevator that forms a “spine” to distribute the living spaces vertically.
CultureMap Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://austin.culturemap.com/
Comments / 2