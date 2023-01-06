ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

What does the new state legislative session mean for Texas veterans?

AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers are returning to Austin for the legislative session, and with it, comes lots of questions. For example, what will that mean for veterans? What veteran-related legislation will lawmakers be looking at this year?. Mitch Fuller, the national and state legislative chairman with the Texas Veterans...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Top247 ATH Jelani McDonald commits to Texas at All-American Bowl

Waco (Texas) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his commitment to Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl. He also strongly considered Oklahoma State and Baylor. Tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 5 athlete and No. 97 prospect overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound McDonald adds to a...
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap Austin

Haunted traveling circus shows Austin there's nothing to fear

There’s a mysterious circus tent at Barton Creek Square, and screams are drifting across the pavement. A chainsaw roars inside. The black-and-white-striped peaks are topped with red lights and a sign that reads, “Paranormal Cirque.”This latest effort by Cirque Italia leans into the haunted vibes, suggesting freak show — especially thanks to the rated-R warnings plastered all over the website — but delivering dramatic set design and theatrical camp. It’ll be in Austin until January 16 before moving to four other Texas cities.A chipper description by the show’s general manager, Benjamin Holland, encapsulates the tone of the show: “I'm also...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
onekindesign.com

A spectacular modern Texas hill country home embraces the outdoors

J Christopher Architecture is responsible for the design of this fabulous modern home located in the Rollingwood neighborhood of Austin, Texas. The dwelling is nestled on a unique guitar-shaped lot that has a limited buildable area. To accommodate for the limited footprint, the architects devised a four-story elevator that forms a “spine” to distribute the living spaces vertically.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

