violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
arkadelphian.com
NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise
At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
magnoliareporter.com
Big Squirrel Challenge coming to Magnolia January 13-14
Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but don’t put away the hunting gear just yet. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide January 13-14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for the AGFC, said the event is a great...
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Hutchinson makes final round of appointments to boards, commissions
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments on Friday (Jan. 6):. Keith Chrestman, Jonesboro, as Circuit Judge for the Second Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024. Replaces Judge Cindy Thyer. Jim Andrews, El Dorado, as Circuit Judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024....
kiowacountypress.net
December 2022 Arkansas River Report
December brought above-average snowpack to most of Colorado, but Arkansas Basin snowpack remains low at 81 percent of median. Drought conditions have begun to worsen across the lower basin, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Snowpack. Reservoir Storage. Water storage in Pueblo Reservoir increased from 184,866 acre-feet to...
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
KATV
Possible wolf-hybrid in need of a new home where legal
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Potter League for Animals, an animal shelter in Rhode Island, is hoping to find a new home for a special canine. "Zeus" is a 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and potentially Wolf mix. The nonprofit said it has "received many applications and will be reviewing...
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation announces apprenticeship program via $2 million workforce development grant
LITTLE ROCK, AR – This week, the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation (AAEF) officially launched a new apprenticeship program enabled through a $2 million dollar, four-year grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce Office of Skills Development (OSD). AAEF also announced April Ambrose as the new Director of Workforce Development for the program, effective January 1, 2023.
KATV
Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture: The Arkansas Grown first conference and expo
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Grown Conference & Expo is January 25th to the 28th. For more information on the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Arkansas Grown, click here and here.
KHBS
New Fort Smith legislator prepares for 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a newly elected Arkansas State Representative for District 50, Zack Gramlich (R) is getting ready to represent central and south Fort Smith in the 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock while also learning how to be a new father. "This is Bonnie Lynn Gramlich,...
gamblingnews.com
Enduring Lawsuit on Arkansas’ Legends Resort and Casino License Close to an End
According to Arkansas Advocate, Judge Timothy Fox is expected to rule on the matter of Legends Resort and Casino and their entitlement to open a new casino in Pope County. The ruling will be made public in the upcoming days, putting an end to the four-year controversy regarding who should be the rightful operator of the fourth authorized casino in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas residents receive appointments
Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed several South Arkansas residents to government positions -- his final appointments as governor. They include the following. Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners. Term expires on September 1, 2027. Reappointment. Dr. Christine Holt, Hope, to the Criminal Justice Institute...
KATV
Freedom Fest held ahead of inauguration week for Arkansas' new governor
This weekend's Freedom Fest BQQ was the first major inaugural event for governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders ahead of the inauguration this Tuesday. Supporters gathered at the Hall in Little Rock to celebrate the victory of the 47th governor of Arkansas. Governor-elect Sanders took the stage with her family sharing her...
Kait 8
Jan. 6: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning with some sunshine, but clouds will start to move in this morning ahead of our next system. Highs today will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s again. Overnight tonight, we...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Increasing clouds; rain showers are coming
A warm front is passing through today. High and mid-level clouds will thicken, but temperatures will still rise to around 60° due to the southerly wind behind the warm front. After Midnight, there is a chance of light showers. Behind the warm front is an area of low pressure...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: 60s and 70s arrive this week!
TONIGHT: Clear skies will make for a cold night. Most Arkansas will drop below freezing and some locations will see temperatures in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty with temperatures in the low 30s. Mostly sunny skies will quickly warm us into the upper 50s. There could be a few high thin clouds that will filter out the sun in the afternoon. South breeze around 5 mph.
KATV
31-year-old Arkansas man arrested after an 'act of desecration' to altar at Subiaco Abbey
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 31-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Thursday after authorities said he broke into the Subiaco Abbey and smashed a hammer into the marble altar and stole two relic boxes that were more than 1,000 year old. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, Jerrid Farnam...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders addresses crowd at 'Freedom Fest'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off a series of inaugural events with "Freedom Fest" at The Hall in Little Rock on Saturday. The event marked the beginning of several activities leading into her inauguration, which is scheduled for Jan. 10. Dozens of Arkansans gathered...
