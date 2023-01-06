TONIGHT: Clear skies will make for a cold night. Most Arkansas will drop below freezing and some locations will see temperatures in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty with temperatures in the low 30s. Mostly sunny skies will quickly warm us into the upper 50s. There could be a few high thin clouds that will filter out the sun in the afternoon. South breeze around 5 mph.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO