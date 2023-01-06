Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana announced the appointment of Thomas Dunne as dean of students for the College. He will begin the role June 1. Dunne has served in the Office of the Dean of Undergraduate Students at Princeton University since 1999, most recently as deputy dean of students. At Harvard, he will oversee the College’s residential life system, student engagement team, and Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. (In 2018, the Dean of Students Office was created by merging the former Office of Student Life with the Freshman Dean’s Office.)

