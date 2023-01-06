ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard College names new dean of students

Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana announced the appointment of Thomas Dunne as dean of students for the College. He will begin the role June 1. Dunne has served in the Office of the Dean of Undergraduate Students at Princeton University since 1999, most recently as deputy dean of students. At Harvard, he will oversee the College’s residential life system, student engagement team, and Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. (In 2018, the Dean of Students Office was created by merging the former Office of Student Life with the Freshman Dean’s Office.)
Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative welcomes 2023 cohort

Harvard University’s Advanced Leadership Initiative (ALI) announced the selection of its 2023 fellowship cohort, which is notable for its significant international representation and gender diversity. The fellowship cohort is comprised of 43 participants and with women constituting over 58 percent of the group, the 2023 ALI cohort will have the highest percentage of female participants in the program’s 15-year history. This cohort also brings significant international perspective to campus, with representation from 14 countries across five continents. These extraordinary leaders will take part in ALI’s multidisciplinary, social impact-focused program during the coming year.
Making engineering sound fantastic

Music and sound echoed throughout the lowest atrium of the Science and Engineering Complex at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS). The staccato notes of guitars and lyres interspersed with percussive beats, undercut every few seconds by the warbling tones of a bent saw or circulating water-filled glass. Computer screens managed synchronized light displays or played notes based on hand motions.

