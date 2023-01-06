ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline

By SARAH BRUMFIELD and BEN FINLEY
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPthY_0k5nn99300

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A diesel fuel leak in Virginia shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart Saturday, the company said.

The spill was discovered Tuesday. And while this particular line is shut down, the rest of the system is operating normally, spokesperson David Conti said in an email.

The incident shouldn’t have much impact on gas prices, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The key being shouldn’t,” he said. “Obviously the Colonial is a key artery supplying refined products up the East Coast … It could be nothing. And it could turn into something” if regular operations fail to resume quickly.

One bright spot is that fuel demand has dipped following the holidays, while a fair amount of people are still working from home, De Haan said. Gasoline demand is about 10% less than what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s the state of the economy, but there could be a little bit of that mixed in as well,” he added.

Crews are fixing equipment that failed at the Witt booster station near Danville, Colonial said in a statement. The failure caused a spill that was detected during a routine station check and appears to be contained to the property, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said. The company didn’t say what caused the leak or how much had spilled.

Aaron Proctor, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, wrote in an email that approximately 2,500 gallons (9,464 liters) of diesel fuel spilled.

All of it was contained on site between soil and an adjacent storm water retention pond, Proctor wrote. There's been no sign of impacts to state waters or wildlife beyond fish and animals living in the retention pond.

Colonial transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey. Its pipeline system spans more than 5,500 miles (8,850 kilometers), transporting more than 100 million gallons (378 million liters) a day. The impacted line carries about 885,000 barrels of product a day from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Linden, New Jersey, the Danville Register & Bee reported.

In May 2021, the company temporarily shut down its operations after a ransomware attack.

The halt to fuel supplies for nearly a week led to panic-buying and shortages at gas stations from Washington, D.C., to Florida. The company disclosed that it paid a ransom of $4.4 million to retrieve access to its data and the Justice Department later announced that a ransomware task force recovered most of the ransom.

——

Brumfield reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

How localities might vote on retail cannabis sales

This fall marks the busiest election season in Virginia’s election-every-year election cycle. The entire General Assembly will be on the ballot. So will multiple local offices – constitutional officers, boards of supervisors, school boards, even some soil and water conservation boards, perhaps our most obscure elected office. Depending...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia?

A new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors, say Virginia experts — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems. “There are addresses being reported as served in the commonwealth that we determined are actually not served,” […] The post The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
bloombergtax.com

Youngkin Says Virginia Missed on Intel, Hyundai on Poor Planning

‘We just haven’t gotten the big stuff,’ GOP governor says. Virginia has lost out in recent months when major companies have opted to put manufacturing plants in other states, where the land is ready for construction and where the cost of living and doing business is lower, Republican Governor.
VIRGINIA STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial cuts ribbon on $3.6bn toll road in Virginia

Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial opened the 36km I-66 Managed Lanes toll road in Virginia at the end of November, completing one of the biggest public-private partnership (PPP) road projects in the US this century. Representing an investment of $3.6bn, the I-66 runs between Route 29 near Gainesville to the Capital...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Gas prices in Virginia are going up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices around the commonwealth are up due to a post-holiday spike. Right now, the average cost for a gallon across Virginia is $3.18. AAA says that’s about where we were a month ago, but it’s an increase of about $0.08 since last week, and in line with a national increase.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Divergent energy bills to go before Virginia lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Two divergent energy bills could spur debate during Virginia’s 2023 legislative session, as lawmakers mull proposed regulations impacting the state’s electric utility monopolies – Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company. One of the two measures would give the state agency with regulatory...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

New River Valley leads Virginia in job growth; Lynchburg and Staunton metros see GDP shrink over past decade

When the General Assembly reconvenes next week, the governor will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address. That will, by definition, be a political statement. For a more dispassionate – and economic-focused – account of things, I refer you to the annual State of the Commonwealth Report from the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WUSA9

One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
VIRGINIA STATE
Smith Mountain Eagle

Vehicle strikes bridge on Route 24, is engulfed in fire

The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13) responded to a vehicle fire just before midnight Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Route 24 (Stewartsville Road) in Bedford County. Engine 13, Engine 131, Utility 13 and Tanker 13 responded to the incident. Engine 13 was first to arrive, finding an SUV with a...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: Down payment assistance programs in Virginia

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. My post last week was about predictions for the real estate market this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy