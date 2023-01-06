Read full article on original website
2 more Fairfax Co. high schools apologize for not sending merit award notifications
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Principals at two Fairfax County high schools sent out emails apologizing for not sharing information about National Merit Awards information with students. The principals at Westfield High School and Langley High School sent emails apologizing to families over the weekend. In both emails, Westfield Principal...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Fairfax Times
Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students
UPDATE: In an email to parents Jan. 8, Langley High School Principal Kimberly Greer announced that the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid would meet with parents to answer questions regarding “a delay” in notifying National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Students. The meeting will take place Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at Langley High School in the lecture hall. Reid held a similar meeting last week at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. That meeting was open to the press, including TV news crews.
WJLA
More Fairfax Co. schools didn't notify students of national merit recognition: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In emails obtained by 7News, principals at two Fairfax County high schools acknowledged students were not notified by the school district that they received National Merit recognition. “As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to...
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
Virginia teacher works to pay off students’ meals debt, as permanent solutions are sought
HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia teacher is working with others to solve a problem he believes is overlooked and hasn’t gotten enough attention since the early days of the pandemic. Gabe Segal, who teaches science and special education to students at Herndon Middle School in Fairfax County, told DC News Now […]
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
Augusta Free Press
No winner, again: Mega Millions jackpot grows to estimated $1.1 billion
There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing so the jackpot grows to an estimated $1.1 billion. In Virginia, one ticket bought in Fairfax County won $10,000, and more than 122,000 tickets won a prize. The ticket that won $10,000 matched four of the first five numbers...
Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze
RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
therealdeal.com
White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner
For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 111 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $175,000 while the most expensive was $2,305,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 335 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at...
fox5dc.com
Overcrowding leads to new boundary lines for Prince William County schools
MANASSAS, Va. - Prince William County Public Schools have seen so much growth that its elementary schools are overcrowded. The school district is set to open Rosemount Lewis Elementary in Manassas for the 2023-2024 school year. "A school only has so large of a media center, so large of a...
Inside Nova
Wheeler seeking reelection as Prince William County board chair
Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler wants to be the first Democrat to win reelection to her seat in nearly 30 years. Wheeler, the at-large chair of the 8-member Board of County Supervisors, is seeking reelection to a second four-year term. “I love what I get to do every...
ffxnow.com
Police: Bicyclist runs into box truck in Annandale, taken to hospital
(Updated at 11:25 a.m. on 1/7/2023) A collision involving a box truck and a bicyclist on Columbia Pike in Annandale last night (Thursday) sent the latter to the hospital. The crash occurred near the John Marr Drive intersection around 6:52 p.m. It was initially reported to Fairfax County’s dispatch center as a large box truck hitting a motorcycle, but that was later corrected to “a box truck versus a bicyclist,” according to scanner traffic.
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WTOP
‘I survived you:’ Former Loudoun Co. school counselor gets 2 years behind bars for indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars after pleading guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Marie Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, re-entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court, and was sentenced by...
Virginia State Police locate missing 82-year-old woman
According to police, 82-year-old Mercedes Sanchez Shu is believed to have left her home on the Pearson Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and last made contact with her family at around 2:46 p.m., indicating that she was lost.
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
