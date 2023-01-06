ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fairfax Times

Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students

UPDATE: In an email to parents Jan. 8, Langley High School Principal Kimberly Greer announced that the Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid would meet with parents to answer questions regarding “a delay” in notifying National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Students. The meeting will take place Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at Langley High School in the lecture hall. Reid held a similar meeting last week at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. That meeting was open to the press, including TV news crews.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland

If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
CUMBERLAND, MD
DC News Now

Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze

RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
RANSON, WV
therealdeal.com

White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner

For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
ffxnow.com

Police: Bicyclist runs into box truck in Annandale, taken to hospital

(Updated at 11:25 a.m. on 1/7/2023) A collision involving a box truck and a bicyclist on Columbia Pike in Annandale last night (Thursday) sent the latter to the hospital. The crash occurred near the John Marr Drive intersection around 6:52 p.m. It was initially reported to Fairfax County’s dispatch center as a large box truck hitting a motorcycle, but that was later corrected to “a box truck versus a bicyclist,” according to scanner traffic.
ANNANDALE, VA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
ffxnow.com

County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines

Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy