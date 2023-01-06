Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
18-year-old sentenced for shooting that injured 7-year-old
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday for a shooting in Rantoul that injured two young girls and three men. Moffett Deleon, 18, who was 16 at the time of his arrest was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for fleeing police with 2-year-old in car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and endangering the life of a child. Police say they attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle originally stopped...
newschannel20.com
Police searching for suspect who damaged 8 air conditioning units
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Police is searching for a suspect who damaged eight air conditioning units. We're told between 5 p.m. on December 16 and 3:20 a.m. on December 17, an unknown suspect damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking area at 202 East Green Street in Champaign.
newschannel20.com
Hotel in Urbana robbed at knifepoint
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A hotel in Urbana was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday according to the Urbana Police Department. Police say an unknown person entered a Best Western and demanded money from a victim. The offender threatened the victim by displaying a weapon that looked like a knife.
newschannel20.com
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen or heard from by her family for 30 days. It is unknown where Julie Harris, 50, was last seen. Harris is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds,...
newschannel20.com
Fire chief honored in memorial after 43 years of service
MAROA, Ill. (WCCU) — There was an outpouring of love from family and colleagues of the late Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley on Tuesday morning at Peasley's memorial service. He died from a heart attack on January 4th. Lieutenant J.T. Grider said Chief Peasley was loving, supportive, and courageous...
newschannel20.com
Missing teen in Monticello located near Sangamon River
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — Police in Monticello and Piatt County found Kayden Kelley, 18, who went missing on Friday. Kelley was last seen on Bell Avenue in Monticello during the afternoon Friday possibly walking toward Allerton Park. Kelley was located by the Sangamon River. An Illinois State Police air unit...
newschannel20.com
Flags to fly half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
MAROA, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Monday, January 9th, till sundown Tuesday, January 10th in honor of fallen Maroa Fire Department, Chief Larry Peasley. On Wednesday, the Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief...
newschannel20.com
Illinois falls to #3 Ohio State on the road
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois women's basketball team falls in a close game against #3 Ohio State. Illinois entered this Big Ten showdown with a 13-2 record, with only one loss in conference play, against Indiana. Illinois off to a red hot start, leading at half, 47 to...
newschannel20.com
Illinois women end 23-year AP Top 25 drought, LSU on rise
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Off to one of the best starts in school history, Illinois cracked The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time in 23 years on Monday. The Illini (14-3) are ranked No. 24 in their first Top 25 appearance since Nov....
Comments / 0