Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois
Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
18 Drive-In Movie Theaters in Missouri & Illinois Opening in 2023
I am an unapologetic fan of drive-in movie theaters. I miss the days when they were a common part of our communities. But, I'm realistic and understand not many have survived. That being said, here are the Missouri and Illinois drive-in movie theaters that appear to have plans to open in 2023.
Starbucks, retail, apartments could be headed for former shopping plaza in Metro East
O'FALLON, Ill. — The site of a demolished shopping plaza in the Metro East would become a mixed-use development with a Starbucks and apartment complex in a proposal under consideration. Robert B. Kim of JRJ Family Limited Partnership, based in San Juan Capistrano, California, is requesting rezoning for a...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the bed of a pickup truck may be a liberating feeling, but is it legal in Illinois? While there are no laws that specifically prohibit passengers from riding in the cargo area, the Illinois Vehicle Code requires that all passengers wear seatbelts, which means the answer is: no, you […]
disruptmagazine.com
The Amazing Benefits Of Retiring In Illinois
Getting old is an inevitable consequence of living. When the day comes when you need to find a better place to live that suits your changing needs, there are plenty of options. Wherever you decide has to be able to cater to the needs of an elderly profile. Illinois ticks a lot of boxes in this context, and that is why this guide focuses on the amazing benefits of retiring in this location. Read on to find out more.
Car Anti-Theft Device From 1990s Is Making Huge Comeback In IL
It's probably been many years since you've seen "The Club" on a vehicle but don't be surprised if you see them start popping up all over Illinois. One of my favorite types of television commercials from back in the day is the one you can only get the merchandise through the special phone number shown during the advertisement. They're known as "As Seen On TV" products. Nowadays, some stores even have a display featuring those items. There were legendary inventions including The Clapper and Chia Pet. My favorite is The Club which was popular in the 1990s.
Egg Prices at $5 a Dozen in Illinois, Could Drop Finally in March
A dozen eggs in Illinois average MORE than a tank of gas! But it looks as if a price drop is coming, in March 2023. AXIOS. As we talked about a couple weeks ago, the price of eggs took off to all new highs because of a bird flu going around, that is killing off chickens. Over 58 million birds across the United States have dropped dead, making the price of eggs climb to record heights.
KFVS12
New bill aimed at getting more bus drivers in Illinois
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Getting kids safely to school often means depending on the skills of the bus driver picking them up. However, many states are struggling to get drivers in seats. Now, Illinois lawmakers are tackling that problem. “If they implement this, it will help us greatly, in opening...
Financial Website Calls Illinois One Of The Most Sinful States In America
WalletHub ranked states by how sinful residents are, based on seven different vices including anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, and greed. Illinois scored particularly high in the categories of anger and hatred and excesses and vices. So if you're looking for a place to let your hair down and indulge in a little sin, Illinois might be the perfect destination for you.
In 2019 Wisconsin Was 5th For DUI’s, But in 2023, OH MY!!!
Back in 2019, Wisconsin ranked 5th in the country for DUI arrests...wow! Here we are at the start of 2023, and their NEW ranking will blow your mind. NBC15. This is something that really made me scratch my head. Let's start a few years back, in 2019. This study looked at the worst driving behaviors in the nation. They covered all the bases and compiled info from all of the state's transportation departments, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and National Safety Council.
True Stories of 10 of the Most Infamous People In Illinois History
Illinois has a long and storied history that has been shaped by a wide variety of people, some of whom have left a lasting impact on the state and the nation. However, there are a few individuals who have become infamous for their actions, whether they be criminal, political, or otherwise.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later. Immediately Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state of Illinois. “Sales of assault weapons […]
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
wgnradio.com
Eagles soar to Illinois
Jo Fessett, the Executive Director of the Illinois Audubon Society, talks about the migration of Eagles that come to Illinois, including why they come and where to find them. Find the handy list of watchpoints here.
Op-Ed: New lawmakers’ top priority should be tax relief for Illinoisans
New Illinois lawmakers who will be sworn into office Jan. 11 would serve their state well if they started their terms by providing overtaxed Illinoisans with economic relief. Early into 2023, Illinoisans continue to pay many costs that residents of other states do not. Those costs include the highest cell phone taxes and second-highest property taxes in the nation.
