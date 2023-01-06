Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Prenatal Exposure to Acid-Suppressive Meds Not Linked to Allergic Disease
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Prenatal exposure to acid-suppressive medications (ASMs) seems not to be associated with allergic diseases in offspring, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in JAMA Pediatrics. Yunha Noh, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the School of Pharmacy at Sungkyunkwan University in Suwon, South...
KXLY
Prince Harry: Dropping Sussex titles won’t make a difference
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will continue using their royal titles. The royal couple received a backlash for not relinquishing their Sussex titles when they decided to step down as senior members of the British Royal Family in 2020 to lead a private life in the US.
KXLY
California storms persist; Biden, Trudeau discuss hemisphere; Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ now available | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.
KXLY
Three in 10 Adults With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis to Manage Condition
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Three in 10 adults with chronic pain in states with medical cannabis laws report using cannabis to manage their pain, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark C. Bicket, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan...
KXLY
Silence has been the least effective remedy, says Prince Harry
Prince Harry doesn’t regret “expressing and detailing” his military experiences in his new memoir. The 38-year-old prince revealed in ‘Spare’ that he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan, and Harry has now explained why he decided to be so candid about his time in the British army.
KXLY
How to unlock your creativity – even if you see yourself as a conventional thinker
Do you think that creativity is an innate gift? Think again. Many people believe that creative thinking is difficult – that the ability to come up with ideas in novel and interesting ways graces only some talented individuals and not most others. The media often portrays creatives as those...
KXLY
Lung Composite Allocation Score System Cuts Waiting-List Mortality
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The new Composite Allocation Score (CAS) system developed to improve equity in organ allocation by eliminating geographical barriers and prioritizing candidates’ medical needs results in a decrease in waiting-list deaths among lung transplant candidates, according to a study published in the December issue of the American Journal of Transplantation.
KXLY
Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
KXLY
Prince Harry ‘told drug addict he took cocaine, Ketamine, cannabis and Nepalese hashish ‘Temple Balls’ as teen’
Prince Harry reportedly told a drug addict he took cocaine, Ketamine, cannabis and Nepalese hashish ‘Temple Balls’ as a teenager. One former resident of a rehab facility told The Sun on Monday (09.01.23) the Duke of Sussex made the admission when he visited the centre aged 17. Paul...
KXLY
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage. Follow live updates.
NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the...
KXLY
Study Pushes Back Smallpox Origins Another 2,000 Years
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. Until recently, the earliest genetic evidence of smallpox, the variola virus, was from the 1600s. And in 2020,...
KXLY
Want a clue on health care costs in advance? New tools take a crack at it
Need medical treatment this year and want to nail down your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor’s office? There’s a new tool for that, at least for insured patients. As of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health plans must provide online calculators for...
KXLY
Symptoms in Late Reproductive Years Similar to Menopause
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Late reproductive-stage women experience multiple symptoms often associated with menopause, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Menopause. Yamnia I. Cortés, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues compared...
KXLY
A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, report says
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. In an interview with Bloomberg, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a “hidden hazard.”. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made...
KXLY
Robotic Bronchoscopy Plus Advanced Imaging Accurate for Diagnosing Lung Malignancy
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Combined use of shape-sensing robotic-assisted bronchoscopy (ssRAB) with radial endobronchial ultrasound (r-EBUS) and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) for lung lesions has high diagnostic accuracy for malignancy, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in Lung. Kim Styrvoky, M.D., from the...
KXLY
Antipsychotics Increasingly Being Prescribed to Children
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Maja R. Radojčić, Ph.D., from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues describe up-to-date trends in antipsychotic prescribing among all...
KXLY
Smartphone-Based Scleral Imaging Can ID Jaundice in Decompensated Cirrhosis
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Smartphone-based assessment of jaundice in patients with decompensated cirrhosis is feasible and accurate, mirroring levels of bilirubin and its correlations with clinical parameters, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Konstantin Kazankov, Ph.D., from...
KXLY
After 8 more infant deaths, Fisher-Price reminds consumers of 2019 recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers
Fisher-Price has reannounced its 2019 recall of the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers on Monday after at least eight infant deaths occurred after the initial recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “On April 12, 2019, at the time the original recall was announced, over 30 fatalities were reported...
Comments / 0