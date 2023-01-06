ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Prenatal Exposure to Acid-Suppressive Meds Not Linked to Allergic Disease

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Prenatal exposure to acid-suppressive medications (ASMs) seems not to be associated with allergic diseases in offspring, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in JAMA Pediatrics. Yunha Noh, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the School of Pharmacy at Sungkyunkwan University in Suwon, South...
KXLY

Prince Harry: Dropping Sussex titles won’t make a difference

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will continue using their royal titles. The royal couple received a backlash for not relinquishing their Sussex titles when they decided to step down as senior members of the British Royal Family in 2020 to lead a private life in the US.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXLY

California storms persist; Biden, Trudeau discuss hemisphere; Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ now available | Hot off the Wire podcast

» The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXLY

Silence has been the least effective remedy, says Prince Harry

Prince Harry doesn’t regret “expressing and detailing” his military experiences in his new memoir. The 38-year-old prince revealed in ‘Spare’ that he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan, and Harry has now explained why he decided to be so candid about his time in the British army.
KXLY

Lung Composite Allocation Score System Cuts Waiting-List Mortality

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The new Composite Allocation Score (CAS) system developed to improve equity in organ allocation by eliminating geographical barriers and prioritizing candidates’ medical needs results in a decrease in waiting-list deaths among lung transplant candidates, according to a study published in the December issue of the American Journal of Transplantation.
KXLY

Implementation of WHO Sodium Benchmarks Offers Considerable Health Impact

TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of the World Health Organization sodium benchmarks for packaged foods in Australia could prevent about 1,770 deaths/year, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Hypertension. Kathy Trieu, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the George Institute for Global Health at the University...
KXLY

Study Pushes Back Smallpox Origins Another 2,000 Years

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. Until recently, the earliest genetic evidence of smallpox, the variola virus, was from the 1600s. And in 2020,...
KXLY

Want a clue on health care costs in advance? New tools take a crack at it

Need medical treatment this year and want to nail down your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor’s office? There’s a new tool for that, at least for insured patients. As of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health plans must provide online calculators for...
KXLY

Symptoms in Late Reproductive Years Similar to Menopause

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Late reproductive-stage women experience multiple symptoms often associated with menopause, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Menopause. Yamnia I. Cortés, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues compared...
KXLY

Robotic Bronchoscopy Plus Advanced Imaging Accurate for Diagnosing Lung Malignancy

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Combined use of shape-sensing robotic-assisted bronchoscopy (ssRAB) with radial endobronchial ultrasound (r-EBUS) and cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) for lung lesions has high diagnostic accuracy for malignancy, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in Lung. Kim Styrvoky, M.D., from the...
KXLY

Antipsychotics Increasingly Being Prescribed to Children

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Antipsychotics are increasingly being prescribed to children, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Maja R. Radojčić, Ph.D., from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues describe up-to-date trends in antipsychotic prescribing among all...
KXLY

Smartphone-Based Scleral Imaging Can ID Jaundice in Decompensated Cirrhosis

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Smartphone-based assessment of jaundice in patients with decompensated cirrhosis is feasible and accurate, mirroring levels of bilirubin and its correlations with clinical parameters, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Konstantin Kazankov, Ph.D., from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy