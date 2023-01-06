ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Woman arrested after troopers locate 60 grams of meth

CARLISLE – On Friday, January 5, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson stopped a 2007 Ford for disregarding a stop sign on State Road 58 at Alexander Street, near Carlisle. The driver was identified as 56-year-old Lena F. Ashburn, of Terre Haute. During the conversation...
CARLISLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Jail log shows several meth related arrests

On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
VINCENNES, IN
FOX59

Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man detained after officer spots suspicious activity

BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer spotted suspicious activity at Revere’s Food & Fuel. The male he spotted was 30-year-old Timothy Witten, who was wanted on a warrant in Porter County. Witten told the officer “he believed that...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man flees from police, arrested on drug charges

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing new drug charges after Mitchell Police officers went to serve an arrest warrant at a home in the 40 block of Russell Drive Thursday. Police went to a camper located on the property to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Mills on a warrant for petition to revoke.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after side-swiping vehicle

BEDFORD – An Oolitic man faces charges after he side-swiped a vehicle on December 20, 2022, and left the scene. Police arrested 23-year-old Dillon Robertson on a charge of criminal mischief. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, a woman reported she was at a home on...
OOLITIC, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity

OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
BEDFORD, IN
witzamfm.com

Indiana State Police Make Arrests After Drug Investigation

Lawrence County - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, a 53-year-old from...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested after ISP trooper spots wanted felon

MITCHELL – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper ran a license plate and found the vehicle was registered to a wanted felon. The officer stopped the Ford Mustang on Jefferson Street in Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Henry, 38, of Bedford,...
MITCHELL, IN
vincennespbs.org

Drug investigation nets 3

Washington City Police have released details concerning three drug arrests. The department was working with the DEA Task Force conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics which led them to Longfellow Park and Greenwood Street. Charges included Level 2 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Meth over 10 Grams.
WASHINGTON, IN

