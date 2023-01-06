Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after troopers locate 60 grams of meth
CARLISLE – On Friday, January 5, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson stopped a 2007 Ford for disregarding a stop sign on State Road 58 at Alexander Street, near Carlisle. The driver was identified as 56-year-old Lena F. Ashburn, of Terre Haute. During the conversation...
vincennespbs.org
Jail log shows several meth related arrests
On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
Police: Man tried to swallow joint, throw marijuana out of vehicle during Monroe Co. pursuit
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested in Monroe County after police said he tried throwing marijuana out of an open car door and swallowing a joint during an overnight pursuit. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was getting ready to serve an arrest warrant around 1:10 a.m. Monday when they said a car matching […]
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone's hair without permission.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
WISH-TV
24-year-old man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle on I-69 in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Bloomington after allegedly pointing a rifle on I-69. At 4:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a reports of a person in a white GMZ Acadia pointing an AR-15 rifle southbound I-69. Police located the vehicle that matched the description near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the 45/46 Bypass.
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
wbiw.com
Bedford man detained after officer spots suspicious activity
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer spotted suspicious activity at Revere’s Food & Fuel. The male he spotted was 30-year-old Timothy Witten, who was wanted on a warrant in Porter County. Witten told the officer “he believed that...
WTHI
Terre Haute woman faces drug charges after Sullivan County traffic stop
wbiw.com
Man flees from police, arrested on drug charges
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing new drug charges after Mitchell Police officers went to serve an arrest warrant at a home in the 40 block of Russell Drive Thursday. Police went to a camper located on the property to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Mills on a warrant for petition to revoke.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after side-swiping vehicle
BEDFORD – An Oolitic man faces charges after he side-swiped a vehicle on December 20, 2022, and left the scene. Police arrested 23-year-old Dillon Robertson on a charge of criminal mischief. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, a woman reported she was at a home on...
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
wbiw.com
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity
OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
witzamfm.com
wslmradio.com
wbiw.com
Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash
MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
wbiw.com
Two arrested after ISP trooper spots wanted felon
MITCHELL – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper ran a license plate and found the vehicle was registered to a wanted felon. The officer stopped the Ford Mustang on Jefferson Street in Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Henry, 38, of Bedford,...
vincennespbs.org
Drug investigation nets 3
Washington City Police have released details concerning three drug arrests. The department was working with the DEA Task Force conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics which led them to Longfellow Park and Greenwood Street. Charges included Level 2 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Meth over 10 Grams.
