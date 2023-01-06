ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-paying management jobs in Crestview

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CRESTVIEW, FL
AL.com

Mega thrift store to open new location

A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
MOBILE, AL
floridaing.com

Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know

If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa woman accused of stealing from disabled person

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of an Okaloosa County woman reportedly working as a guardian who allegedly stole more than $12,000 from a disabled person who had been under her care. According to Moody’s statement, an investigation by her Medicaid Fraud Control...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Blue Wahoos president speaks on cashless transition decision

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's mixed reaction over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos announcement that they'll no longer accept cash starting this month. The Blue Wahoos stadium will join 29 MLB teams who are currently cashless including Pensacola's affiliate, the Miami Marlins. WEAR News spoke to the team president about this transition.
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Concerns over capped well derail subdivision plans, as development in Baldwin County continues

Growing pains in Baldwin County continued into the new year, as the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission met for its January meeting. At the meeting, even small-scale developments that the commission considered faced opposition from neighbors, concerned about how the changes would affect the infrastructure in the area and about potential further development down the road.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide

MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Officials: Crestview woman steals more than $12,000 from disabled adult

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. 38-year-old Jessica Lyn Duvall is charged with crimes against a person - exploitation of a disabled adult $10,000 or more. According to investigators, Duvall had been serving as the victim's...
CRESTVIEW, FL

