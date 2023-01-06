Read full article on original website
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
D.C. Memo: Jan. 6 panel releases findings, Trump paid little in taxes
WASHINGTON – The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday released its transcript of an interview with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper that indicates former President Trump obsessed about Gov. Tim Walz’s response to protests over George Floyd’s murder and had to be dissuaded from using thousands of military troops to put down demonstrations in Washington, D.C.
While all the lawmakers are here, there is no House of Representatives
WASHINGTON — President Biden said the inability of the House GOP to elect a speaker is “embarrassing,” but not having a functioning House of Representatives goes way beyond bad optics. Without a speaker, there are no rules governing the day-to-day operations of the 434 House lawmakers and...
Incoming new Congress offers opportunities, challenges, for Minnesota lawmakers
WASHINGTON – The pending new Congress upends the roles of Minnesota’s House members, may set a record for gridlock and could boost the influence of the state’s moderate lawmakers. To me gaveled in on Jan. 3, the new 118th Congress is divided. Democrats hold a narrow majority...
Vote-counting Emmer can count on GOP turmoil
WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District, has already deployed an arsenal of tactics in his new job of House Majority Whip, from gentle persuasion to physically keeping rebellious lawmakers in their seats in the House chamber so they could be lobbied by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Emmer is...
We need a ‘problem solver’ Speaker of the House
It’s time to have a Problem Solver Speaker of the House of Representatives. It may be the only viable solution to liberate ourselves from the stagnation strangling our experiment in democracy. The red/blue duopoly isn’t blending in the middle to create purple progress. Instead, it is bleeding the life...
‘They ghosted me’: Republican says White House excluded him from Biden border visit
He represents half of El Paso County and 40 percent of the U.S.-Mexico border in Congress. Yet U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, was noticeably absent when President Biden stepped off Air Force One in El Paso on Sunday to be briefed on the migrant crisis.
Money, not students are the priority at the University of Minnesota
One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children. Tragically, that aspiration is being assigned to the ash heap of history as instant gratification and...
Bill for renovation of Minnesota State Office Building hits $500 million
A KSTP-TV story by Tom Hauser says, “A preliminary plan to renovate the Minnesota State Office Building mushroomed Wednesday into a renovation and major expansion with an estimated cost of about $500 million. The plan was approved on a voice vote of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee, which has ultimate authority over the project. No individual votes were recorded, but it appears all Democrats voted in favor and Republicans against.”
Case in Minnesota from 1964 was among the first to espouse battered woman syndrome
At the end of the past year President Biden pardoned and purged the criminal records of six people. Five of them had been convicted of relatively minor drug- and alcohol-related crimes. But one of them, Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, was sentenced to five years in prison for shooting and killing her abusive husband in 1976. In announcing the pardon, the White House described Ibn-Tamas’ appeal of her conviction as “one of the first significant steps toward judicial recognition of battered woman syndrome (BWS).” While it’s true that the Ibn-Tamas case helped legitimize BWS as an admissible defense in a majority of states, it was not the first to feature a similar defense. One of the earliest happened a decade earlier here in Minnesota.
How a U.S. Senator from Minnesota became a key player in a Nazi plot
WASHINGTON — When former Minnesota U.S. Sen. Ernest Lundeen was killed in a plane crash in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains on Aug. 31, 1940, he likely knew the Justice Department was investigating his part in a Nazi-driven plot to overthrow the U.S. government. Lundeen’s secretary,...
Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion in penalties for ‘widespread mismanagement’
At CNN Matt Egan says, “Federal regulators fined Wells Fargo a record $1.7 billion on Tuesday for ‘widespread mismanagement’ over multiple years that harmed over 16 million consumer accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wells Fargo’s ‘illegal activity’ included repeatedly misapplying loan payments, wrongfully foreclosing on homes, illegally repossessing vehicles, incorrectly assessing fees and interest and charging surprise overdraft fees. The CFPB ordered Wells Fargo to pay the $1.7 billion civil penalty in addition to more than $2 billion to compensate consumers for a range of ‘illegal activity.’ CFPB officials say this is the largest penalty imposed by the agency.”
MinnPost’s most-read Community Voices contributions and opinion pieces of 2022
Chances are that you missed at least a few of these great reads from Community Voices contributors, Eric Black Ink columnist Eric Black and Cityscape columnist Bill Lindeke. MinnPost managing editor Harry Colbert Jr. also contributed a column this fall featuring students at the University of Minnesota-Morris that attracted a large audience.
Youngkin Calls for Tax Cuts, Abortion Restrictions in State of Commonwealth
On The Money — Debt limit deadline approaches
The U.S. is getting closer to the deadline to pay its debts, and lawmakers don’t have a plan just yet. We’ll also look at the FAA-induced flight disruptions, Biden’s bipartisan Big Tech effort and the corporate lobbyists closest to McCarthy. But first, see why the House Speaker is declining to call on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to…
Hamline in controversy over academic freedom, Islamophobia over decision not to renew instructor’s contract
In the Strib, Liz Navratil reports, “The centuries-old artworks appeared on Hamline University students’ computer screens during an art history class early one October morning. The first showed the Prophet Muhammad — including his face — as he received a revelation from the Angel Gabriel that would later form the basis of the Qur’an. The second showed a similar moment, but with the prophet’s face veiled and his image surrounded by a halo. Adjunct instructor Erika López Prater thought she had gone above and beyond to help students avoid seeing the artworks if their religious views prohibited it. ‘I thought this would be a great opportunity to, among other things, speak to Islamic art with a little bit more nuance.’ she said. … Now López Prater no longer teaches at Hamline and the St. Paul private college is at the center of a painful national debate over academic freedom, religious tolerance and Islamophobia. Instructors are rallying around López Prater, saying the university’s decision not to renew her contract could have a chilling effect on higher education.”
