Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: Jan. 6 panel releases findings, Trump paid little in taxes

WASHINGTON – The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday released its transcript of an interview with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper that indicates former President Trump obsessed about Gov. Tim Walz’s response to protests over George Floyd’s murder and had to be dissuaded from using thousands of military troops to put down demonstrations in Washington, D.C.
MinnPost

Vote-counting Emmer can count on GOP turmoil

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District, has already deployed an arsenal of tactics in his new job of House Majority Whip, from gentle persuasion to physically keeping rebellious lawmakers in their seats in the House chamber so they could be lobbied by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Emmer is...
MinnPost

We need a ‘problem solver’ Speaker of the House

It’s time to have a Problem Solver Speaker of the House of Representatives. It may be the only viable solution to liberate ourselves from the stagnation strangling our experiment in democracy. The red/blue duopoly isn’t blending in the middle to create purple progress. Instead, it is bleeding the life...
MinnPost

Bill for renovation of Minnesota State Office Building hits $500 million

A KSTP-TV story by Tom Hauser says, “A preliminary plan to renovate the Minnesota State Office Building mushroomed Wednesday into a renovation and major expansion with an estimated cost of about $500 million. The plan was approved on a voice vote of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee, which has ultimate authority over the project. No individual votes were recorded, but it appears all Democrats voted in favor and Republicans against.”
MinnPost

Case in Minnesota from 1964 was among the first to espouse battered woman syndrome

At the end of the past year President Biden pardoned and purged the criminal records of six people. Five of them had been convicted of relatively minor drug- and alcohol-related crimes. But one of them, Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, was sentenced to five years in prison for shooting and killing her abusive husband in 1976. In announcing the pardon, the White House described Ibn-Tamas’ appeal of her conviction as “one of the first significant steps toward judicial recognition of battered woman syndrome (BWS).” While it’s true that the Ibn-Tamas case helped legitimize BWS as an admissible defense in a majority of states, it was not the first to feature a similar defense. One of the earliest happened a decade earlier here in Minnesota.
MinnPost

Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion in penalties for ‘widespread mismanagement’

At CNN Matt Egan says, “Federal regulators fined Wells Fargo a record $1.7 billion on Tuesday for ‘widespread mismanagement’ over multiple years that harmed over 16 million consumer accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wells Fargo’s ‘illegal activity’ included repeatedly misapplying loan payments, wrongfully foreclosing on homes, illegally repossessing vehicles, incorrectly assessing fees and interest and charging surprise overdraft fees. The CFPB ordered Wells Fargo to pay the $1.7 billion civil penalty in addition to more than $2 billion to compensate consumers for a range of ‘illegal activity.’ CFPB officials say this is the largest penalty imposed by the agency.”
The Hill

On The Money — Debt limit deadline approaches

The U.S. is getting closer to the deadline to pay its debts, and lawmakers don’t have a plan just yet. We’ll also look at the FAA-induced flight disruptions, Biden’s bipartisan Big Tech effort and the corporate lobbyists closest to McCarthy.   But first, see why the House Speaker is declining to call on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to…
MinnPost

Hamline in controversy over academic freedom, Islamophobia over decision not to renew instructor’s contract

In the Strib, Liz Navratil reports, “The centuries-old artworks appeared on Hamline University students’ computer screens during an art history class early one October morning. The first showed the Prophet Muhammad — including his face — as he received a revelation from the Angel Gabriel that would later form the basis of the Qur’an. The second showed a similar moment, but with the prophet’s face veiled and his image surrounded by a halo. Adjunct instructor Erika López Prater thought she had gone above and beyond to help students avoid seeing the artworks if their religious views prohibited it. ‘I thought this would be a great opportunity to, among other things, speak to Islamic art with a little bit more nuance.’ she said. … Now López Prater no longer teaches at Hamline and the St. Paul private college is at the center of a painful national debate over academic freedom, religious tolerance and Islamophobia. Instructors are rallying around López Prater, saying the university’s decision not to renew her contract could have a chilling effect on higher education.”
MinnPost

MinnPost

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

