NME

Here’s where you can watch every Golden Globe-winning film

The Golden Globes 2023 took place last night (January 10), crowning a new raft of winners from the last 12 months of film and TV. The Banshee Of Inisherin was the big film winner of the night, taking home three awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Whale’ Prosthetics Designer on Transforming Brendan Fraser for Lead Role

As far as physical transformations go, Brendan Fraser’s in The Whale is by far the most drastic this year in film. For the task of making over its highly recognizable lead actor into the obese recluse Charlie, director Darren Aronofsky enlisted his longtime collaborator, prosthetic designer Adrien Morot, to design the character as sensitively and authentically as possible. “I always try to do makeups that are subtle and unnoticeable,” explains Morot. “It should be like, ‘What? This actor was wearing prosthetics? I just thought I hadn’t seen him in a few years.’ I was hoping that it would be the same...
Elle

Dakota Johnson Looks Unrecognisable With New Platinum Blonde Hair

If Dakota Johnson's signature brunette locks and easy bangs haven't had you debating whether to cut a fringe, you have more restraint than us. She's got effortlessly good hair – fact. Which is why we had to do a double take when we saw pics of her sporting a short platinum blonde bob. Dakota, is that really you?
GoldDerby

Ray Richmond: For one night, ‘RRR’ made going to the movies fun again

I was privileged to attend a screening of  India’s “RRR” Monday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, and it’s changed everything I thought about this awards season and possibly my life itself up to this point. It may be the most fun I’ve ever had in a movie theater, aside from that one time with Stephanie during my sophomore year in college. But I digress. The Indian Telugu-language action-adventure epic from director S.S. Rajamouli and starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as two men who become friends and ultimately undertake secret missions to free their people from...
Deadline

Sony Pictures International Productions Picks Up Iman Zawahry Comedy ‘Americanish’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired global rights to the award-winning comedy Americanish, marking the feature directorial debut of Iman Zawahry. Specifics as to plans for the pic’s distribution have not yet been disclosed. Written by Aizzah Fatima and Zawahry, Americanish follows sisters Sam (Aizzah Fatima) and Maryam Khan (Salena Qureshi), and their cousin Ameera (Shenaz Treasury), as they navigate love, careers and familial pressures in Jackson Heights, Queens. Zawahry’s first feature won the Audience Award in its 2021 world premiere at San Francisco’s CAAMFest before going on to win a total of 25 awards at festivals around the world. Pic’s...
NME

Kate Winslet goes viral for helping young journalist in their first interview

Kate Winslet has been praised for a viral clip of her supporting a nervous young interviewer. The star is currently busy promoting Avatar: The Way Of Water, and found herself opposite a kid who admitted to being a little anxious as it was her “first time” conducting an interview.
NME

Timothée Chalamet sparks nepotism debate after claims he “hasn’t auditioned in over seven years”

Timothée Chalamet has sparked a conversation around Hollywood nepotism after his agent said the actor hasn’t “auditioned for anything” in over seven years. Last week (January 7), agent Brian Swardstrom denied reports that Chalamet had auditioned for the lead role in Gladiator 2. His response comes after Normal People actor Paul Mescal was said to be in negotiations for the lead role, which sparked unverified claims that Austin Butler, Miles Teller and Chalamet had also auditioned for the part.
The Guardian

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies aged 56

Tatjana Patitz, one of the original 90s supermodels, has died aged 56. Patitz shot to fame in January 1990, when she appeared alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington wearing Giorgio di Sant’ Angelo bodysuits and Levi jeans on the cover of British Vogue. Photographed in...
NME

The Weeknd has felt “inspired” and is working on new music

The Weeknd has revealed that he’s been back in the studio making new music less than a year after dropping his latest album, ‘Dawn FM’. The Canadian singer-songwriter suggested in a new interview that he’s in a creative purple patch, having hardly slowed down since the release of his fifth album in January last year.
NME

‘M3GAN’ might be getting a “way gorier” unrated version

M3GAN might be getting a way “gorier” unrated version, according to the film’s writer. Screenwriter Akela Cooper revealed the news as she talked about the process of writing the script for the horror film, as well as her personal struggle with studio executives. Cooper explained to the LA Times [as per Deadline] that the film had a “higher” body count amongst other things originally.
NME

Idris Elba thinks he could be replaced in ‘Luther’

Idris Elba thinks he could be replaced as DCI John Luther in the Luther franchise. Speaking about the character, which for many made him a household name, the actor said he’d like the DCI to have the same pop culture impact as James Bond. And, in that same vein he said he’d hope that “someone else” could fill the role once he was done with the detective.

