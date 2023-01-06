Read full article on original website
NME
Austin Butler responds to claims he still speaks like Elvis: “There’s pieces of my DNA that will always be linked”
Austin Butler has responded to confusion from fans over his voice, which many have claimed has changed since he played Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic of the rock star. The actor picked up the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at tonight’s (January 10) Golden Globes 2023 for his role in Elvis.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
NME
Here’s where you can watch every Golden Globe-winning film
The Golden Globes 2023 took place last night (January 10), crowning a new raft of winners from the last 12 months of film and TV. The Banshee Of Inisherin was the big film winner of the night, taking home three awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
‘The Whale’ Prosthetics Designer on Transforming Brendan Fraser for Lead Role
As far as physical transformations go, Brendan Fraser’s in The Whale is by far the most drastic this year in film. For the task of making over its highly recognizable lead actor into the obese recluse Charlie, director Darren Aronofsky enlisted his longtime collaborator, prosthetic designer Adrien Morot, to design the character as sensitively and authentically as possible. “I always try to do makeups that are subtle and unnoticeable,” explains Morot. “It should be like, ‘What? This actor was wearing prosthetics? I just thought I hadn’t seen him in a few years.’ I was hoping that it would be the same...
Elle
Dakota Johnson Looks Unrecognisable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
If Dakota Johnson's signature brunette locks and easy bangs haven't had you debating whether to cut a fringe, you have more restraint than us. She's got effortlessly good hair – fact. Which is why we had to do a double take when we saw pics of her sporting a short platinum blonde bob. Dakota, is that really you?
NME
Angela Bassett becomes first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at Golden Globes 2023
Angela Bassett has become the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at the Golden Globes 2023. The annual awards ceremony is taking place tonight (January 10) in Los Angeles, where Eddie Murphy will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. Bassett won...
Ray Richmond: For one night, ‘RRR’ made going to the movies fun again
I was privileged to attend a screening of India’s “RRR” Monday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, and it’s changed everything I thought about this awards season and possibly my life itself up to this point. It may be the most fun I’ve ever had in a movie theater, aside from that one time with Stephanie during my sophomore year in college. But I digress. The Indian Telugu-language action-adventure epic from director S.S. Rajamouli and starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as two men who become friends and ultimately undertake secret missions to free their people from...
Sony Pictures International Productions Picks Up Iman Zawahry Comedy ‘Americanish’
EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired global rights to the award-winning comedy Americanish, marking the feature directorial debut of Iman Zawahry. Specifics as to plans for the pic’s distribution have not yet been disclosed. Written by Aizzah Fatima and Zawahry, Americanish follows sisters Sam (Aizzah Fatima) and Maryam Khan (Salena Qureshi), and their cousin Ameera (Shenaz Treasury), as they navigate love, careers and familial pressures in Jackson Heights, Queens. Zawahry’s first feature won the Audience Award in its 2021 world premiere at San Francisco’s CAAMFest before going on to win a total of 25 awards at festivals around the world. Pic’s...
NME
Kate Winslet goes viral for helping young journalist in their first interview
Kate Winslet has been praised for a viral clip of her supporting a nervous young interviewer. The star is currently busy promoting Avatar: The Way Of Water, and found herself opposite a kid who admitted to being a little anxious as it was her “first time” conducting an interview.
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega doesn't do TikTok: 'Not a healthy place to be'
LOS ANGELES — Jenna Ortega is one of TikTok's biggest stars. But you won't catch her using the app.
NME
Timothée Chalamet sparks nepotism debate after claims he “hasn’t auditioned in over seven years”
Timothée Chalamet has sparked a conversation around Hollywood nepotism after his agent said the actor hasn’t “auditioned for anything” in over seven years. Last week (January 7), agent Brian Swardstrom denied reports that Chalamet had auditioned for the lead role in Gladiator 2. His response comes after Normal People actor Paul Mescal was said to be in negotiations for the lead role, which sparked unverified claims that Austin Butler, Miles Teller and Chalamet had also auditioned for the part.
Supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies aged 56
Tatjana Patitz, one of the original 90s supermodels, has died aged 56. Patitz shot to fame in January 1990, when she appeared alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington wearing Giorgio di Sant’ Angelo bodysuits and Levi jeans on the cover of British Vogue. Photographed in...
26 Actors Who Were Only In, Like, ONE Scene But 100% Stole The Entire Movie
I still can't believe that Alan Rickman only had about four minutes of total screen time as Snape in each Harry Potter movie.
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Grease’ prequel series ‘Rise Of The Pink Ladies’
A teaser trailer has been released for Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies – check it out above. The musical comedy series serves as a prequel to the 1978 classic Grease, taking place four years prior in 1954 to tell the origin story of the Pink Ladies girl gang.
NME
The Weeknd has felt “inspired” and is working on new music
The Weeknd has revealed that he’s been back in the studio making new music less than a year after dropping his latest album, ‘Dawn FM’. The Canadian singer-songwriter suggested in a new interview that he’s in a creative purple patch, having hardly slowed down since the release of his fifth album in January last year.
NME
‘M3GAN’ might be getting a “way gorier” unrated version
M3GAN might be getting a way “gorier” unrated version, according to the film’s writer. Screenwriter Akela Cooper revealed the news as she talked about the process of writing the script for the horror film, as well as her personal struggle with studio executives. Cooper explained to the LA Times [as per Deadline] that the film had a “higher” body count amongst other things originally.
NME
Simon Pegg plays a “self-interested fool” as the headmaster in ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
The voice actors used for Hogwarts Legacy have been revealed by Warner Bros Games. Simon Pegg will be providing the voice for Hogwarts headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black in the action role-playing game. “We saw Phineas in the [Harry Potter] books and films, he was a portrait in Dumbledore’s office but...
NME
Idris Elba thinks he could be replaced in ‘Luther’
Idris Elba thinks he could be replaced as DCI John Luther in the Luther franchise. Speaking about the character, which for many made him a household name, the actor said he’d like the DCI to have the same pop culture impact as James Bond. And, in that same vein he said he’d hope that “someone else” could fill the role once he was done with the detective.
