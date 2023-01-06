Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album: Endless Summer Vacation is due out March 10 via Columbia. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and features production from Mike Will Made-It, Greg Kurstin, Tyler Johnson, and Kid Harpoon. It was announced with a short video trailer, which finds Cyrus poolside as it cuts between shots of the musician and the blue sky and water that surround her. Check it out below.
“Rela” [ft. May Tuti]
Over the past decade, Brazilian multi-instrumentalist Negro Leo has united a clear commitment to working class politics with surrealist soundscapes and storytelling, following in the footsteps of the Tropicalists and Vanguarda Paulista and carving out an important niche within the country’s experimental music scene. Much of his work—like a biting noise rock collaboration that inaugurated the independent label QTV—has been engaged with escalating political struggle extending from the 2014 economic recession to the rise of far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro. But at the end of 2022, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva regained the presidency in a massive electoral win for Brazil’s Worker’s Party—and perhaps correspondingly, the beatific psychedelia of Leo’s latest single, “Rela,” seems to reflect a more optimistic future. Over a pulsating two-chord progression, Leo and singer May Tuti repeat phrases in falsetto, their voices drifting in and out like apparitions. The percussion begins as a dash of shuffling ganzá, a smattering of kicks, and a clap doused in echo. But then arpeggiated synths, cowbells, and shakers accumulate into euphoric polyrhythms, ushering in what feels like a blissful new beginning.
Migos’ Quavo Shares New Takeoff Tribute Song “Without You”: Watch the Video
Migos’ Quavo has shared his tribute song to Takeoff, “Without You.” On the track, the Atlanta rapper remembers his late nephew and group member who was killed in November in Houston. Listen to the song below. Last year, weeks before the killing, Quavo and Takeoff released their...
Country Westerns Announce New Album Forgive the City, Share Song: Listen
Garage rockers Country Westerns have returned to announce their sophomore album. Forgive the City follows their self-titled debut, which landed in 2020. The new LP was produced by frequent collaborator Matt Sweeney. It arrives April 28 via Fat Possum. Country Westerns have also shared lead single “It’s a Livin’,” along with a music video directed by Miranda Zipse, which you can watch below.
Dr. Dre Sends Cease to Desist to Marjorie Taylor Greene Over “Still D.R.E.”
Dr. Dre has condemned Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s use of his 2001 song “Still D.R.E.” in a promotional video, TMZ reports. In a statement to the media outlet, the rapper and producer said, “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.”
Sony Pictures International Productions Picks Up Iman Zawahry Comedy ‘Americanish’
EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired global rights to the award-winning comedy Americanish, marking the feature directorial debut of Iman Zawahry. Specifics as to plans for the pic’s distribution have not yet been disclosed. Written by Aizzah Fatima and Zawahry, Americanish follows sisters Sam (Aizzah Fatima) and Maryam Khan (Salena Qureshi), and their cousin Ameera (Shenaz Treasury), as they navigate love, careers and familial pressures in Jackson Heights, Queens. Zawahry’s first feature won the Audience Award in its 2021 world premiere at San Francisco’s CAAMFest before going on to win a total of 25 awards at festivals around the world. Pic’s...
Ice Spice, Popcaan, Skrillex, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Sam Smith and Lil Baby Announced as SNL Musical Guests
The first Saturday Night Live episodes of 2023 have been announced after the holiday break: On January 21, Aubrey Plaza will host, while Sam Smith will act as musical guest. The following Saturday (January 28), rapper Lil Baby will take the stage during an episode helmed by Michael B. Jordan.
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega doesn't do TikTok: 'Not a healthy place to be'
LOS ANGELES — Jenna Ortega is one of TikTok's biggest stars. But you won't catch her using the app.
King Krule, Jadasea, and Pretty V Share New EP as Aqrxvst: Listen
Archy Marshall (aka King Krule), UK rapper Jadasea, and Pretty V have shared a new EP as Aqrxvst. The three-track project, Aqrxvst Is the Band’s Name, was recorded last year—it’s the new group’s debut release. Check it out below. In November, Marshall shared a remix of...
Jai Paul to Perform First Live Show Ever at Coachella 2023
Jai Paul is set to take the stage at Coachella this year, marking the enigmatic musician’s first-ever live performances. He takes the stage on Sunday, April 16, and again on April 23. Other musicians on the bill seem to be pretty excited, with Kaytranada, for one, tweeting, “forget about me performing, i’m going to see Jai Paul.” This year’s headliners are Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink.
Mac DeMarco Announces New Album Five Easy Hot Dogs
Mac DeMarco has announced a new album of instrumentals recorded on a 2022 road trip. He made Five Easy Hot Dogs during a jaunt from his Los Angeles hometown to a cabin in Utah, which he conceived as “kind of like being on tour, except there weren’t any shows, and [he’d] just be burning money.” The song titles correspond to the cities where they were made, and it arrives on January 20, with vinyl editions following on May 12. Check out the tracklist below.
The Incandescent Hope of Special Interest’s Dance-Punk Anthems
When I meet the members of Special Interest in Greenpoint, Brooklyn one perfect fall day, we exchange scuffed sneakers for tastefully minimal grip socks, down a round of neon blue herbal tinctures, and step into individual sensory deprivation tanks. They’re at the spa to relax and reset, seeking the concentrated thrill of temporary oblivion. Ensconced in separate tanks of saltwater, we cease to be a band and a writer on the job; perhaps we cease to be at all. Inside, there’s pink lights and Icelandic ambient selections, and after a few minutes, I turn them off and just float, drifting, pointless, like a compass needle in space.
RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” Wins Best Original Song at 2023 Golden Globes
M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose have won Best Original Song at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards for “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. Their song competed against ones performed by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing’s “Carolina”), Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s “Lift Me Up”), Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick’s “Hold My Hand”), and Gregory Mann (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’s “Ciao Papa”). Earlier in the evening, Justin Hurwitz won Best Original Score for his work on Babylon.
U.S. Girls Announce New Album Bless This Mess, Share Video for New Song: Watch
U.S. Girls have announced a new album, sharing another new song from the forthcoming LP. Bless This Mess is out February 24 via 4AD. The new track is titled “Futures Bet” and it arrives with a video. Meg Remy and company will play a handful of springtime shows in support of the album, recruiting band member Carlyn Bezic to open with her project Jane Inc. Listen to “Futures Bet,” see the rest of the tracklist, and find the tour itinerary below.
The Roots’ Black Thought Announces New Album With El Michels Affair
Black Thought (of the Roots) has announced a new collaborative album with El Michels Affair called Glorious Game. It’s due out April 14 via Big Crown. Check out the full tracklist and “Grateful,” the first single, below. According to a press release, Black Thought and El Michels...
“Nothing Left to Lose”
Twenty-four years since Everything But the Girl put out their last album, 1999’s Temperamental, Y2K styles are in vogue once again. An echo of that bygone era runs through the garage-y skip and oscillating bassline of “Nothing Left to Lose,” the first single from the duo’s forthcoming album Fuse, but the song never sounds retro for retro’s sake: Rhythmically, texturally, and tonally, it’s got real heft, as well as a kind of lived-in ease that’s missing from a lot of contemporary acts tackling similar inspirations.
Skrillex Taps PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd for New Song “Way Back”: Listen
Skrillex is back with another new new single. After teaming up with Fred Again.. and Flowdan for the song “Rumble” earlier this week, the dubstep veteran has released another collaborative single. “Way Back” includes guest contributions from PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Check it out below. Both...
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Album 7s, Shares New Songs: Listen
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced another new solo album that’s due soon. It’s titled 7s and it’s out February 17 via Domino. He’s shared two tracks from the project—“The Musical” and “Hey Bog”—along with tour dates for a North American run this spring. Find the new songs and tour details below.
Moss Icon Announce Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly Reissue
Moss Icon—the experimental post-punk band that formed in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1986—have announced a reissue of their sole full-length. Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly was originally recorded in 1988, but didn’t get released until 1993, several years after the band broke up. Now, 20 years later, the album has been remastered and re-pressed on vinyl, and will be available March 31 (via Temporary Residence Ltd.). Check out the remastered version of opening song, “Mirror,” below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
