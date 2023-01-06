ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Tribute for Wichita Fire Department captain will affect traffic

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 5 days ago

Wichita Fire Department Captain Larry Feuerborn (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department is paying tribute to a fire department captain who died this week. Captain Larry Feuerborn was with the department for 44 years until his death.

Friday morning, starting at 11 a.m., the WFD says it will share “the dignified transport of our dear friend and Captain” to Resthaven Mortuary live on Facebook .

The final route will include passing his “second home” — Fire Station 8 at Central and Elder. The fire station has a black bunting draped over the station doors in Feuerborn’s memory. The department says he was known as “The Legend” among his colleagues.

The WFD says the public is welcome to show its support for the family along the route:

  • 1100 Block of N. Minneapolis to 9th
  • West on 9th to Murdock
  • West on Murdock to Main Street
  • South on Main to Central St.
  • West on Central to 119th Street – the escort will reduce speed as it goes by Station 8
  • South on 119th to Resthaven Mortuary

The Wichita Police Department will lead the escort.

KSN News

