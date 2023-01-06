ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Longest recreational trail in Indiana coming to New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at his 2023 State of the State address that the South Monon Freedom Trail is coming to New Albany. According to a news release, the trail is just over 63 miles long and connects five counties in Southern Indiana. The trail begins just north of the Sazerac facility and ends near Bedford. It will be the longest recreational trail in the state of Indiana.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Legal battle between conservationists, LG&E continues in Bullitt county

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A Bullitt County judge has made a decision in the case between LG&E and Bernheim before finally deciding the fate of the beloved forest. This comes after two days in the courtroom, LG&E claiming thousands of customers in Bullitt County are at risk of losing service and hundreds more have been denied because the current system can't support them.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Gas prices continue to rise throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Gas prices are five cents higher this week compared to last week, the American Automobile Association reported Monday. It wasn't as big as a jump as last week's, which was 18 cents. Here's the price of gas in different areas of the state:. $2.885 in Bowling Green.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLWT 5

In-N-Out Burger is moving east, and close to Kentucky

A popular west coast burger joint is moving east. In-N-Out Burger started in California in the 1940s. For years, it has kept a steady and massive following, but despite its popularity, has stayed mostly on the west side of the country. (In the player above: This Copycat "Animal-Style" Burger Tastes...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy