Longest recreational trail in Indiana coming to New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at his 2023 State of the State address that the South Monon Freedom Trail is coming to New Albany. According to a news release, the trail is just over 63 miles long and connects five counties in Southern Indiana. The trail begins just north of the Sazerac facility and ends near Bedford. It will be the longest recreational trail in the state of Indiana.
Tennessee-born business to open second Louisville location in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons will be getting Louisville's second-ever storefront of a Tennessee-based juicing shop. "I Love Juice Bar" will officially open for business on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a press release. The juice bar offers juices, smoothies, bowls and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options across...
wdrb.com
LiHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville began on Monday, but appointments filled up quickly. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services spokesperson said the appointments were full within the first few hours. They are working to...
Louisville Zoo to host job fair, looking for 'outgoing, highly motivated' individuals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all animal lovers! If you are looking for a job, we've got the perfect one for you. The Louisville Zoo is looking for "outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public" to fill seasonal positions in a variety of their departments. There are...
WLKY.com
New homeless camp downtown further highlights Louisville’s housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're driving west on Interstate 64 and take the Third Street exit, you may have noticed a new site at the edge of the ramp. A growing homeless camp with tents, cots and a community of people appearing to settle downtown, at least for now, advocacy groups say.
Legal battle between conservationists, LG&E continues in Bullitt county
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A Bullitt County judge has made a decision in the case between LG&E and Bernheim before finally deciding the fate of the beloved forest. This comes after two days in the courtroom, LG&E claiming thousands of customers in Bullitt County are at risk of losing service and hundreds more have been denied because the current system can't support them.
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
wdrb.com
Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Wave 3
Mayor Greenberg, LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel addressing recent homicides
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel are holding a news conference to address the recent homicides at the start of 2023. Watch it live below when it begins around 11 a.m.
WLKY.com
Looking ahead: Big construction projects in Louisville that will be completed in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Louisville Business Firsthas rounded up a list of several highly anticipated Louisville projects that are slated to be be complete in 2023. Louisville's first Publix. The first Louisville Publix location broke ground in June of last year. Located at the corner of 2500 Terra...
Jefferson County Public Schools sues over charter school funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Board is suing the Department of Education hoping to overturn a Kentucky law requiring the district to build a charter school. The proposal dates back to 2017 but was passed last session. The law allows charter schools, which are independent schools...
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
WLKY.com
Neighbors in west Louisville express concerns about illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Portland and Russell say they are concerned about illegal dumping in their neighborhoods. Louise Masden says despite her efforts to keep the alley near her home clean, there's not much getting picked up. “I’ve been living here for 30 years, so this has been...
Louisville Metro Police conduct death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation in Old Louisville. Details surrounding the case are limited at this time, however authorities have been investigating a building near downtown, just south of Broadway for most of the day. Business owners in the area told WHAS11 they...
spectrumnews1.com
Gas prices continue to rise throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Gas prices are five cents higher this week compared to last week, the American Automobile Association reported Monday. It wasn't as big as a jump as last week's, which was 18 cents. Here's the price of gas in different areas of the state:. $2.885 in Bowling Green.
Wave 3
Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
wdrb.com
Renovation underway to push 138-year-old Mellwood Tavern into the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick Gregory says the fried chicken and a community of local music has kept the Mellwood Tavern in business at Brownsboro Road and Mellwood Avenue — in some form — for more than 138 years. The Louisville bourbon bar has been a staple of...
WLWT 5
In-N-Out Burger is moving east, and close to Kentucky
A popular west coast burger joint is moving east. In-N-Out Burger started in California in the 1940s. For years, it has kept a steady and massive following, but despite its popularity, has stayed mostly on the west side of the country. (In the player above: This Copycat "Animal-Style" Burger Tastes...
WHAS11
