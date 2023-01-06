Read full article on original website
Diamond Schools propose $6M bond to meet early childhood needs
DIAMOND, Mo. — A southwest Missouri school district is hoping voters will sign off on a multi-million dollar bond question—with the promise it won’t raise tax rates. “There was there was a trend of declining enrollment in our school district,” said Dr. Keith White, Diamond R-4 Superintendent.
USD 446 Makes Personnel Changes to Start 2023
The USD 446 Board of Education met to finalize staff and personnel changes with the beginning of the new calendar year. Board President Sam Blackard announced that Independence schools will see four resignations, seven hirings, and one transfer to start the 2023 year. Five of the new staff members will serve as either support staff or teachers for the district's Kids Crew after-school program for grades K-6.
How Kansas farmers are working around the ongoing drought
From selling off cattle to nixing some crops altogether, some Kansas farmers said the drought is bad and only getting worse.
GMFS Lamar Mental Health Fair
We welcome Keli Selby and Jerod M. Morey for Lamar’s 1st Annual Mental Health Fair! About Our Kids, Inc. and the Barton County Ambulance District will be hosting our 1st Annual Mental Health Fair January 12 from 9a-6p. Find out more about this wonderful cause and event right here!
How to apply to grow your own weed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recreational marijuana is legal for adults in Missouri. It will soon be legal for adults in the state to buy, and for some, to even grow weed for personal use. Missouri posted more about what will be needed to apply to get a personal cultivation...
State leaders giving back ahead of Gov. Kelly’s inauguration
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Leaders at the state capitol are giving back to Kansans in need for the state’s Annual Day of Service. The Day of Service is a long-standing Kansas tradition that happens before the governor is inaugurated. “Where people are coming together as Kansans to do good things for our friends and neighbors, particularly […]
KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas
KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County
An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
The Flanagan Group – Keller Williams Realty Elevate
The Flanagan Group has been the top performing real-estate group in Joplin since 2016, having sold a total 687 properties in 2021 alone. Our expert team, with more than 110 years of combined experience, has access to the resources needed to give our customers the personalized service and attention they need to successfully buy or sell a home.
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
If you “doctor” your livestock, buying antibiotics is going to be different
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Farmers and ranchers listen up; If you “doctor” your livestock, the way you buy antibiotics is about to change. Right now, farmers and ranchers can walk into any farm supply store and buy antibiotics for their livestock right off the shelf. But this coming June, they’ll need a prescription. This summer, the FDA […]
Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID-19
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Governor’s office. “This morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19,” the release said. “She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
Get help with your electricity or gas bill – federal funds available
People who need help with their gas or electric utility bills can apply through March 31 for a once-a-year federal benefit. Kansas residents whose incomes are 150% or less of the federal poverty level may qualify for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP. That’s an annual income of...
Broadband in Kansas Lacking
Research indicates high-speed internet is lacking in Kansas, with a broadband rural-urban divide. University of Kansas researchers found that up to 1 million Kansans live in regions that lack access to high-speed broadband services at adequate speeds. Close to half of those who responded to a survey on broadband reported dissatisfaction with broadband services. Average download speeds are substantially higher for Kansans living within city limits compared to speeds available for Kansans outside of city limits.
Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?
Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
Best/Worst States to Raise a Family: Where does Kansas fall?
The rankings from the website looked at factors like cost of living, quality of life, divorce rates, and other factors to determine each state's place.
Kickboxing classes in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a time of year when many people are setting health and wellness goals, some folks in Southwest Missouri are getting a head start. They’re working towards those goals at the “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”. The facility offers several different fitness...
GMFS JPD with Cpt. Davis
A warm welcome to Captain Davis from Joplin Police Department! Today he tells us about the Citizens Police Academy the first week of February! With so many activities involved in this interactive event, it’s something you won’t want to miss!
2nd Annual Wine Pairing Party
Vicky Mieseler of the Joplin Rotary shares about their upcoming 2nd Annual Wine Pairing Party at Just A Taste in Webb City. All the details here:
