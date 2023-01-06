The USD 446 Board of Education met to finalize staff and personnel changes with the beginning of the new calendar year. Board President Sam Blackard announced that Independence schools will see four resignations, seven hirings, and one transfer to start the 2023 year. Five of the new staff members will serve as either support staff or teachers for the district's Kids Crew after-school program for grades K-6.

INDEPENDENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO