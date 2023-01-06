Read full article on original website
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin had one response for Nyheim Hines’ 96-yard opening kickoff TD
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills honored safety Damar Hamlin just minutes before the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots. Nyheim Hines, Buffalo’s kick and punt returner, made sure to put on a show for the safety who is watching from the game from the UC Medical Center. Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards into the end zone to put Buffalo up 7-0 just 14 seconds into the game.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders, Cincinnati hospital
Cincinnati — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. “We all won,” Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce...
Syracuse vs. #13 Virginia basketball predictions and odds: Saturday, 1/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange look to continue their impressive play Saturday evening when they head out on the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers. These teams each have 10 wins on the season overall, but the Orange hold the upper hand in conference play starting out 3-1 to Virginia’s 2-2. They both stress the defensive side of the ball, so this matchup could very well come down to the wire.
He revived a ref in the Dome, passing on a lesson to the Syracuse trainer who saved Damar Hamlin
Syracuse, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown knew exactly who he wanted to give the game ball to after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The recipient of Brown’s gift was Bills assistant trainer Denny Kellington, a name that millions of football fans...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $325 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Bengals’ Joe Burrow has hilarious response to whether he tracked Bills’ game vs. Patriots with No. 2 seed on line
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to claim the AFC’s No. 2 seed in this year’s playoffs. In addition to a win over the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati just needed the New England Patriots to knock off the Buffalo Bills. Cincinnati did their part...
Where else would you rather be? How Damar Hamlin is helping Bills retake the field vs. Patriots
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Before the Buffalo Bills could ever think about playing on Sunday against the New England Patriots, they needed to hear Damar Hamlin’s voice. The 24-year-old safety, whose heart stopped on the field on Monday night in Cincinnati, woke up on Wednesday night, was able to communicate on pen and paper on Thursday, and then started talking on Friday.
Bills’ 2023 opponents set: Early look at Buffalo’s home and away games
The Buffalo Bills still have high aspirations for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the team’s 2023 schedule is now set in place. Buffalo’s final opponent was determined on Saturday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16. In 2023, the Bills will host the winners of the AFC South (Jaguars) and NFC South (Buccaneers) and take on the AFC North champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, on the road.
How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs: CFP Championship time, TV, live stream
The College Football Playoff National Championship 2023 will be played between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium on Monday, January 9 (1/9/2023). The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 7:30 p.m. ET. It can be streamed live...
Dyaisha Fair matches season-high point total in Syracuse’s 91-77 win at Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong second quarter and 27 points from senior guard Dyaisha Fair propelled Syracuse women’s basketball to a 91-77 road victory against Clemson on Sunday afternoon. Five Orange finished with double-digit scoring. Along with Fair tying her season high for points, Teisha Hyman and Georgia...
Zaire Franklin breaks Colts record; 3 Syracuse alumni in playoffs (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Former Syracuse linebacker Zaire Franklin is the Indianapolis Colts’ new record-holder for tackles in a single season. Franklin, a team captain for Indy, recorded had 7 tackles and a sack in a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, finishing the season with 167 combined tackles. That breaks the Colts’ previous record of 163, set by injured teammate Shaquille Leonard during his rookie season with Indianapolis in 2018.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Live game updates from NFL Week 18
After one of the most emotion-filled weeks in franchise history, the Buffalo Bills return to the football field today as they host the New England Patriots today at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m....
