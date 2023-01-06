ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin had one response for Nyheim Hines’ 96-yard opening kickoff TD

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills honored safety Damar Hamlin just minutes before the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots. Nyheim Hines, Buffalo’s kick and punt returner, made sure to put on a show for the safety who is watching from the game from the UC Medical Center. Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards into the end zone to put Buffalo up 7-0 just 14 seconds into the game.
Syracuse vs. #13 Virginia basketball predictions and odds: Saturday, 1/7

The Syracuse Orange look to continue their impressive play Saturday evening when they head out on the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers. These teams each have 10 wins on the season overall, but the Orange hold the upper hand in conference play starting out 3-1 to Virginia's 2-2. They stress the defensive side of the ball, so this matchup could very well come down to the wire.
Where else would you rather be? How Damar Hamlin is helping Bills retake the field vs. Patriots

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Before the Buffalo Bills could ever think about playing on Sunday against the New England Patriots, they needed to hear Damar Hamlin’s voice. The 24-year-old safety, whose heart stopped on the field on Monday night in Cincinnati, woke up on Wednesday night, was able to communicate on pen and paper on Thursday, and then started talking on Friday.
Bills' 2023 opponents set: Early look at Buffalo's home and away games

The Buffalo Bills still have high aspirations for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the team’s 2023 schedule is now set in place. Buffalo’s final opponent was determined on Saturday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16. In 2023, the Bills will host the winners of the AFC South (Jaguars) and NFC South (Buccaneers) and take on the AFC North champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, on the road.
Zaire Franklin breaks Colts record; 3 Syracuse alumni in playoffs (SU, CNY in the NFL)

Former Syracuse linebacker Zaire Franklin is the Indianapolis Colts’ new record-holder for tackles in a single season. Franklin, a team captain for Indy, recorded had 7 tackles and a sack in a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, finishing the season with 167 combined tackles. That breaks the Colts’ previous record of 163, set by injured teammate Shaquille Leonard during his rookie season with Indianapolis in 2018.
