With or without court ruling, Minnesota lawmakers seek to restore ex-offender voting rights
During oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking the restoration of voting rights for people convicted of crimes when they are released from prison, Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson asked if the courtroom was the correct venue for the issue. “It does seem to me that the distinctions you are...
Case in Minnesota from 1964 was among the first to espouse battered woman syndrome
At the end of the past year President Biden pardoned and purged the criminal records of six people. Five of them had been convicted of relatively minor drug- and alcohol-related crimes. But one of them, Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, was sentenced to five years in prison for shooting and killing her abusive husband in 1976. In announcing the pardon, the White House described Ibn-Tamas’ appeal of her conviction as “one of the first significant steps toward judicial recognition of battered woman syndrome (BWS).” While it’s true that the Ibn-Tamas case helped legitimize BWS as an admissible defense in a majority of states, it was not the first to feature a similar defense. One of the earliest happened a decade earlier here in Minnesota.
Poisoning cases among kids in Minnesota, nation linked to hemp and marijuana edibles spike
A KSTP-TV story by Ellen Galles says, “The number of kids who have accidentally eaten and gotten sick from marijuana edibles has spiked over the past five years. Numbers recently released by the National Institutes of Health shows cases reported to the nation’s poison control centers involving kids under the age of six. In 2017 there were 207 cases. By 2021, that number had grown to 3,054. That’s an increase of more than 1375%. Minnesota’s numbers involving kids under the age of six are also on the rise. According to the Minnesota Poison Control System, in 2020 they had 19 cases. In 2022, there were 94 cases.”
Will Minnesota taxes from legal marijuana help pay for education, social programs? Probably not.
The chair of the Minnesota House committee with control of taxes had a message for education and social services advocates Thursday: Don’t expect recreational marijuana to raise money to enhance those programs. Rep. Aisha Gomez, the Minneapolis DFLer who leads the House Taxes Committee, used the rollout of a...
In DFL-controlled Legislature, Twin Cities metro has more clout than Greater Minnesota
The era of striking geographic polarization in Minnesota politics — in which Republicans control most of Greater Minnesota and Democrats have a grip on the Twin Cities metro area — was tempered at the Legislature over the last four years because the state House and Senate were split between the parties.
5 Greater Minnesota storylines to watch at the Legislature in 2023
When the Legislature convenes at the start of January under full DFL control for the first time since 2014, lawmakers will also have a ginormous $17.6 billion surplus — that’s the technical term for it — as they set a two-year state budget and consider a range of policies.
Minnesota regulators approve route, order environmental review for state’s first carbon capture pipeline
An MPR News story by Hannah Yang says, “Members of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 5-0 to formally accept Summit Carbon Solution’s route permit application for what could be Minnesota’s first carbon capture pipeline. But even as the PUC launched the permitting process it also ordered an environmental review of the project. Summit Carbon Solutions filed for a permit in September for a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline stretching 28 miles from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls to Breckenridge and then into North Dakota. It’s part of a $4.5 billion project collecting carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants in Minnesota and neighboring states, then storing the greenhouse gas deep underground in North Dakota.”
Kashkari calls for multiple interest rate increases in 2023
Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune is reporting that an essay published on the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis’ website by President Neel Kashkari calls for raising interest rates at least three more times — for a total of about a percentage point — as a voting member this year on the Fed’s rate-setting committee.
Outgoing Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington reflects on term
Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington stepped down this month after deciding not to seek a second term. Before joining Gov. Tim Walz’s cabinet, Harrington was chief of the Metro Transit Police Department and led the St. Paul Police Department before that. As head of the state’s largest public safety agency, Harrington’s first and only term included a pandemic and George Floyd’s murder by a then-Minneapolis Police officer, which sparked global outrage and calls for racial equity in policing.
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Minneapolis, St. Paul close school buildings; snow totals could reach 10 inches in Twin Cities
For the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey and Nick Woltman report, “A slow-moving winter storm settled over the Twin Cities on Tuesday, closing schools, snarling traffic and canceling flights. The storm is also giving many students across the metro a snow day on Wednesday — including Anoka-Hennepin and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan. St. Paul Public Schools are opting for an e-learning day (with varsity practices and games held or canceled on a case-by-case basis). Expect two to five more inches of snow to fall by Wednesday evening, the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service reported on Wednesday morning.”
Minneapolis businessman released after being detained in his native Ethiopia
A KMSP-TV story says, “Minneapolis entrepreneur Tashitaa Tufaa is on his way back to Minnesota after being detained over the New Year in his native Ethiopia. Tufaa, who came to the United States in the 1990s as a political refugee, was detained in recent days at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, his family reported on New Year’s Eve, as they put out a call for help. … Family members asked local politicians for help getting their father home safely. On Monday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office announced Tufaa was on his way back to Minnesota. ‘After my office worked with State Department officials, I’m relieved to see that Tashitaa Tufaa has been released from detainment and is on his way back to the United States,’ said Klobuchar in a statement.”
Learning from place: Bdote
Minnesota is a beautiful place, one rich in history and culture. The origin of our state name comes from the Dakota words Mni Sota or “Land where the waters reflect the skies.” Growing up in Minnesota we learned very little in school about place names and even less about their origin stories. The word Mni means water and Ni itself means lifeforce. Collectively this signifies that for the Dakota people water is their lifeforce and it is to be protected at all costs. Indeed, water is crucial for the survival of all creatures.
The top photographs on MinnPost in 2022
Politics and public policy are always a focus at MinnPost and 2022 was no exception. Early in the year, the new district maps were unveiled, followed by party conventions, primary elections, special elections and, finally, the November 8 general election. Other topics that captured our attention included the war in Ukraine, the MPS teachers’ strike, and the launch of the Minnesota Aurora.
Incoming new Congress offers opportunities, challenges, for Minnesota lawmakers
WASHINGTON – The pending new Congress upends the roles of Minnesota’s House members, may set a record for gridlock and could boost the influence of the state’s moderate lawmakers. To me gaveled in on Jan. 3, the new 118th Congress is divided. Democrats hold a narrow majority...
Why 360-degree reviews are needed in evaluating higher education leaders at Hamline, other institutions
With a near unanimous decision at its fall 2022 meeting, faculty at Hamline University passed a resolution asking the university’s Board of Trustees and senior leadership to develop and implement a 360-degree review process for consistent, periodic evaluation of university administration. The resolution was intended to facilitate a more comprehensive culture of assessment on campus, to better attend to and account for the intensely interdependent work of offices and initiatives on campus — as well as the vital intersections with off-campus constituencies and communities.
Looking back at my year learning about health equity in Minnesota
The year is coming to an end, and we’ve all been reflecting on the 2022 we’ve had. In my almost 10 months as the race and health equity reporter here at MinnPost, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the many health disparities we see in Minnesota and how people in the impacted communities are pushing to improve the lives of others by fighting for equity in their professions, hobbies and personal lives.
A reflection on how COVID-19 affected Minnesota in 2022
A philosophical question, I know, but one I find myself asking more and more since the initial COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in March of 2020. The days, weeks and months now seem to blend together. The Jill Scott concert I attended at the Fillmore in Minneapolis on Feb. 25, 2020 – right before the world “stopped” – seems like just yesterday, and vaccine and mask mandates seem like forever ago, yet they were in place (in some fashion) as recently as April.
