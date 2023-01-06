ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

fayettevilleflyer.com

Free beekeeping workshop begins Jan. 30 in Fayetteville

Ever wanted to learn to keep bees? A free opportunity to do just that is coming up in Fayetteville. The Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association will host a free two-part class in Fayetteville from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 and Monday, Feb. 6. The class will be held at Don...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Justina Price

What I love about Eureka Springs, Arkansas

We were married in a quaint gazebo at the top of a hill overlooking Eureka Springs Arkansas. Eureka Springs is one of our favorite towns to visit. We loved staying at the beautiful historic Crescent Hotel. This hotel is full of old-world charm. When you walk in the front doors you see a magnificent fireplace and overstuffed furniture, it's so cozy that makes you want to curl up with a book and get comfortable.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Axios

Fayetteville's Nomads goes full "Beast Mode" for breakfast

We recently met up at Nomads Southtown to visit. I'd never been to this Fayetteville staple, and we felt some readers might be in the same boat ... or bus, as the case may be. The venue: The Southtown spot was a gas station long ago, but now is surrounded by two converted buses for outdoor party space and graffiti-clad exterior walls.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
ROGERS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Dr. Cornel West to speak at MLK Day event on UA campus Jan. 16

Philosopher, activist, social critic, and actor Cornel West will speak as part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day vigil event planned for Monday, Jan. 16 on the University of Arkansas campus. The Black Students Association and Associated Student Government will host the event, which begins at 11:30 a.m....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Coughlin joins U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation board

Cynthia Coughlin of Bentonville has been appointed to the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation Board of Directors, bringing the board number to 20. After many years of delays, the Fort Smith museum is set to open by mid-2023. Born in New York City and raised in the San Francisco Bay area,...
FORT SMITH, AR
kuaf.com

Purchase of Historic Jefferson Elementary School in South Fayetteville by Local Charity Imminent

Last November, the Fayetteville School Board voted to accept a $1.86 million dollar cash offer from the Potter's House to buy the former Jefferson Elementary school campus, located in the heart of south Fayetteville's African-American district. The deal is expected to close in the coming months. The board considered eight prospects, including the nonprofit NWA Black Heritage which offered $1 dollar to acquire the property to anchor its planned Black Cultural Corridor.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville public meetings: Jan. 9-13, 2023

The following is a list of public meetings received from the Office of the City Clerk Treasurer. Meeting agendas are gathered by Flyer staff and included when available. For questions, call the City Clerk’s office at 479-575-8323. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Time Meeting Location/Link. 9:30 a.m. Civil Service Commission...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Fayetteville police investigating bones found by dog as human remains

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Here's what happened to Sam Walton's truck

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Workers towed Sam Walton's famous pickup truck from the Bentonville Square Thursday. The iconic red and white F-150 has become an icon of Walton's roots and a staple of downtown Bentonville. The truck that has been parked outside the Walmart Museum is a replica that is...
BENTONVILLE, AR

