Mavericks (23-17), Pelicans (24-16) New Orleans has managed to generate enough offense to win games all season while playing without some of its best offensive weapons, resulting in a plus-.500 record when early-career pros such as Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy have moved into starting roles. On Saturday the Pelicans faced another shorthanded situation, missing all of their three leading scorers, but couldn’t score enough or produce the requisite defensive stops to prevail. Dallas handed New Orleans a defeat on the first stop of the Pelicans’ five-game road trip, their longest of the 2022-23 regular season. They’ll next head to Washington for a Monday visit to the Wizards.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO