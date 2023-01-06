ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins & Tyler Dorsey Among Free Agents Working Out For L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. Much of the focus has been on potential trades, but there is always the possibility of signing someone through free agency. The team is already adding Sterling Brown on a 10-day contract and now another familiar face is getting a look in center DeMarcus Cousins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andre Iguodala (injury management) available for Warriors' Saturday matchup

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Iguodala is expected to make his season debut in a bench role after he was held out for injury management purposes. In 13.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Iguodala to produce 4.0 points,...
FOX Sports

LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Reportedly Showed Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr.

At this point, the Phoenix Suns might just take any help possible. Things are beginning to slide for a Suns team that has lost their previous eight-of-nine games and are still without the likes of Devin Booker and Cam Johnson with Chris Paul and Cam Payne joining the injury report, too.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 127, Pelicans 117

Mavericks (23-17), Pelicans (24-16) New Orleans has managed to generate enough offense to win games all season while playing without some of its best offensive weapons, resulting in a plus-.500 record when early-career pros such as Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy have moved into starting roles. On Saturday the Pelicans faced another shorthanded situation, missing all of their three leading scorers, but couldn’t score enough or produce the requisite defensive stops to prevail. Dallas handed New Orleans a defeat on the first stop of the Pelicans’ five-game road trip, their longest of the 2022-23 regular season. They’ll next head to Washington for a Monday visit to the Wizards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

