Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies unhappy after Jordan Clarkson flagrant foul on Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz players had to be separated after Utah guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a hard foul on Desmond Bane at FedExForum on Sunday. Clarkson swiped across Bane's head on a play that was ruled a flagrant-2 foul. Bane reacted and had to be separated by...
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins & Tyler Dorsey Among Free Agents Working Out For L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. Much of the focus has been on potential trades, but there is always the possibility of signing someone through free agency. The team is already adding Sterling Brown on a 10-day contract and now another familiar face is getting a look in center DeMarcus Cousins.
msn.com
Career high points for every active NBA All-Star: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & more
Since the calendar flipped to 2023 it feels like every night someone in the NBA is recording a new career-high in scoring. From Luka Doncic's legendary 60-20-10 game to Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point outburst to Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55-point outing, stars are seemingly outdoing each other every time they step on the floor.
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (injury management) available for Warriors' Saturday matchup
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Iguodala is expected to make his season debut in a bench role after he was held out for injury management purposes. In 13.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Iguodala to produce 4.0 points,...
FOX Sports
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers at Pistons: James Harden Posts Triple-Double in Win Without Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker
3 observations after Harden posts triple-double, Sixers earn win in Detroit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. James Harden sped to a triple-double Sunday afternoon and the Sixers had little trouble picking up a road win over the Pistons. The team moved to 24-15 this season with a 123-111 victory.
Yardbarker
Suns Reportedly Showed Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr.
At this point, the Phoenix Suns might just take any help possible. Things are beginning to slide for a Suns team that has lost their previous eight-of-nine games and are still without the likes of Devin Booker and Cam Johnson with Chris Paul and Cam Payne joining the injury report, too.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 127, Pelicans 117
Mavericks (23-17), Pelicans (24-16) New Orleans has managed to generate enough offense to win games all season while playing without some of its best offensive weapons, resulting in a plus-.500 record when early-career pros such as Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy have moved into starting roles. On Saturday the Pelicans faced another shorthanded situation, missing all of their three leading scorers, but couldn’t score enough or produce the requisite defensive stops to prevail. Dallas handed New Orleans a defeat on the first stop of the Pelicans’ five-game road trip, their longest of the 2022-23 regular season. They’ll next head to Washington for a Monday visit to the Wizards.
FOX Sports
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Slow Start Against Mavericks Dooms Pelicans, Without Zion, Ingram, and CJ McCollum
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday evening without their three-top scorers sidelined with injuries. Without the firepower of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans got off to a slow start that doomed them for the rest of the game.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
