Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
SheKnows
14 Beyond Cute Photos of Kids on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
If you’re a fan of watching the Golden Globes, you know what to expect from them: all your favorite celebs, Hollywood glamour, and a night of interrupted yet heartwarming acceptance speeches. Every once in a while though, the red carpet gets new additions: kids!. From child stars like the...
Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Speech Is a Master Class in Reminding Everyone Women Get More Powerful With Age
Michelle Yeoh is already the frontrunner for Best Actress for March’s Oscar ceremony, but Tuesday night was about the Golden Globes, where she’s starting her likely sweeping run of awards. Instead of just listing off the usual thanks to agents, managers, and lawyers, Yeoh gave a great speech about ageism in Hollywood. “I turned 60 last year. I think all of you women understand this, as the days, the years, the numbers get bigger, it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well,” she said from the podium. She elaborated about listening to her inner voice and almost talking herself...
SheKnows
All of Jennifer Lopez’s Most Daring & Dramatic Golden Globes Looks Over the Years
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez has made fashion history multiple times over the past few decades, from the iconic green Versace gown to plunging silver ensembles at the American Music Awards. While she’s lit up the red carpet on multiple A-list events, she never fails to wow and shock on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder
If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
SheKnows
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Trainwreck: Jack’s Plot to Help Diane Is About to Blow Up in His Face
Will the Abbott men finally realize that Kyle’s mother is a magnet for mayhem?!?. Listen, we love that Jack Abbott will go above and beyond to protect those he cares about on Young & Restless, but this time he’s just being foolish — and there’s no question he’s going to get burned.
This Hug Between Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson & Tyler James Williams After Winning Big Will Give You Every Single Feel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re only a little bit of the way through the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, and this is already one of the most memorable we’ve seen in the past 20 years! Not only have there been some insane red carpet moments (yes, we’re talking about Jessica Chastain’s spider-like dress!) but there’s already been some history-making award moments. Not only has Angela Bassett won big, but so has Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams! Abbott Elementary has seriously won big tonight, with...
One Royal Expert Believes Prince Harry 'Can't Undo' the Mess He's Made by Publishing His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry may be feeling good about what he’s accomplished in taking on the palace and showing how the institution operates, but there’s at least one royal expert who believes that the Duke of Sussex will eventually regret that he wrote, Spare. The former senior royal claims he gave the memoir a lot of thought before moving ahead with it, but did he think about the long-term consequences? Former Buckingham Palace communications advisor Dickie Arbiter had some critical words for Harry,...
SheKnows
We Should’ve Seen It Coming — But Didn’t! Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Has Someone Fighting Even Harder for Her Than Bill
Like The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn, we went into Sheila’s hearings with a few assumptions firmly in place. Like fans, we found ourselves thinking, “Even if Steffy and Finn don’t testify against Sheila, surely she’ll still wind up behind bars. After all… she broke out of prison!”
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare snoozes the city that never sleeps
The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, has finally hit bookshelves around the world. But for Americans, it was just another day.Across the pond, some bookstores opened at midnight to meet the demand for Prince Harry’s new book, which was released on Tuesday 10 January. At Waterstones, booksellers opened their London locations early on Tuesday in expectation of high customer demand. Over at WHSmith, the store’s Euston, Victoria, Heathrow and Gatwick branches all extended their opening times.Just hours after its release, Spare has already been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – according to its publisher, Penguin Random House...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Exclusive: Alex May Have Finally Gone Too Far — ‘It’s Time to Grow Up’
While we’ve been focused on Kate, Marlena and Kayla dying on Days of Our Lives, it looks like there may be one more casualty of Orpheus and Kristen’s machinations than we thought. Because Alex’s relationship with Stephanie may be about to crash and burn on the runway before it ever really took off.
Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower sets the record straight on playoff music flap
Chloe Flowers, 37, the pianist who turned heads at the Golden Globes with a medley of film and TV theme songs, unwittingly caught heat when prerecorded piano music — not played by her — was used to warn stars that their allotted acceptance speech time was up.
SheKnows
The Very Best Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes: Jessica Chastain, Billy Porter, & More
If the Oscars are Hollywood’s annual prom night, then the Golden Globes are the homecoming dance. Tonight, stars from all over have come to the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet, in their best looks, to honor those who’ve shown excellence in the film and TV industry. Like any star-studded award show, the red carpet arrivals are the cherry on top of a killer evening.
Courtney B. Vance Pulled Off the Ultimate Proud Husband Move When Angela Bassett Won Her Golden Globe & We're Swooning
Courtney B. Vance brought supportive-husband energy to the 2023 Golden Globes after his wife, Angela Bassett, won best supporting actress in any motion picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She also made history by becoming the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel Comics film — it was a big night! While the 64-year-old star was up on stage, Vance made sure to record every moment of her acceptance speech like the proud Instagram husband he is. His adorable actions caught the eye of viewers who immediately tweeted their reactions. One user wrote, “I love Courtney B Vance...
SheKnows
Meet the Beautiful ‘First Love’ of General Hospital’s Joshua Benard
Sometimes there just aren’t enough heart emojis. As Joshua Benard was recovering from the accident that taught him an invaluable lesson — see what happened below — he shared to Instagram a beautiful post dedicated to his “first love,” singer Sydney Shea. In the montage...
Selena Gomez's Adorable Golden Globes ‘Date’ is the Best Argument for a Big Sibling Age Gap
Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards last night with the most beautiful date by her side: her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey! The Only Murders in the Building star treated her sister to a glamorous night out, and the moment was so sweet, it has us re-thinking that whole sibling age gap thing. The sibling age gap is a well-honed debate among social media mom groups and your local preschool pick-up. How soon is too soon to have another baby? How far apart is too far? Will your kids still be friends if they are 5, 6,...
