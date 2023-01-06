Read full article on original website
Remains found in 1997 in Lake Michigan ID'd as Chicago woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Police say human remains found in 1997 along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in western Michigan have been identified as those of a Chicago woman last seen weeks earlier at a Wisconsin beachfront park. Michigan State Police said Monday that forensic experts relying on advanced DNA analyses confirmed in December that the remains are those of Dorothy Lynn Ricker. Ricker, then 26, was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997, sitting on a bench at a Wisconsin lakefront park by officers with the St. Francis Police Department. Twenty-five days later, her unidentified remains were found along the lake in western Michigan’s Manistee County. The remains could not be identified at that time.
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Laura Kelly is preparing to be sworn in for a second term as Kansas governor. She is facing a skeptical, Republican-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. Kelly and other statewide elected officials are scheduled to take their oaths of office in a ceremony at noon Monday that includes her inaugural address. She’s often used her major public speeches to promote bipartisanship. The ceremony also will cap a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws but lost the 2018 governor’s race to Kelly and then a GOP primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico. The scientists will attempt to learn more about the endangered species. One scientist says the whale is 30 feet long and weighs between 12-15,000 pounds. Lab tests are pending to determine cause of death. The species was classified as endangered and granted protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act after the fin whale population declined due to hunting.
Californians gird for more rain, snow, potential floods
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians are steeling for more rain from the latest of a series of powerful storms sweeping the state. The storms have already shuttered schools, toppled trees, flooded roads and left tens of thousands without power. Sacramento schools canceled classes Monday, with six campuses without electricity. For days, California has been walloped by Pacific storms. Two more are expected to drop heavy rainfall on the coast and snow in the mountains in the next couple of days. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought, but they have helped.
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm pulled off a stunner to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions after trailing by seven shots. Equally shocking was the collapse by Collin Morikawa that made it all possible. Rahm ran off three birdies and an eagle in a four-hole stretch and shot 63. Morikawa went 67 holes without a bogey to start the tournament at Kapalua. He then made three in a row. Morikawa tied a PGA Tour record for losing the largest 54-hole lead. He led by six going into the final round. Rahm has won three of his last six starts worldwide.
