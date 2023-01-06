Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should boost interest rates above 5% by early in the second quarter and then keep at that level for “a long time”, per Bloomberg. Fed officials raised interest rates by a half-point in December, extending their aggressive tightening campaign and bringing the target on their benchmark rate to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%. The move followed four hefty hikes of 75 basis points to tame inflation running well above their 2% target.

