Gordy Harmon, Founding Member of The Whispers, Dead at 79

By paige.boyd
 5 days ago
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Gordy Harmon , a founding member of the iconic R&B soul group The Whispers , has died at the age of 79.

Family members tell ABC7 that Harmon died in his sleep on Thursday night (Jan. 5) in his LA home. It is believed that he died of natural causes, though he had no serious ailments.

The Whispers were formed in 1963 in Watts, with twins Walter and Wallace “Scotty” Scott, Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson, and Harmon as founding members. After an invitation from funk icon Sly Stone, the group relocated to San Francisco. Well before the peak of the group’s career in the 1980s, The Whispers would establish themselves as a dynamic live act. Harmon appears on the group’s first three albums, 1970’s The Whispers , as well as The Whispers’ Love Story and Life and Breath , both released in 1972.

Moderate hits during this time include “The Time Will Come” (1969), “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong” (1970), “Your Love Is So Doggone Good” (1971), and “I Only Meant To Wet My Feet” (1972).

In 1973, Harmon was involved in a car accident, in which his larynx was injured. As a result, he would leave the group. He was replaced with former Friends of Distinction singer Leaveil Degree , who remains with the group today.

Comments / 105

CherokeeBlackPanther
5d ago

Continental Shuffle 🎶💃🏽🕺🏾🎶We Are Losing All Of The Greats, May He RIPARADISE And Be With The MOST HIGH In Heaven Above🕊🕊🙏🏽🕊🕊Whatah Sad Day, And The Beat goes On, Just Like My Love Everlasting🎶💃🏽🕺🏽🎶The Greatest BEAT AND LYRICS Ever❣️

Reply(5)
29
Jihad Joe
5d ago

👉 Damn....We losing the Greats that can't be replaced..Classic Soul never gets old... Their Iconic hits like ✔ Olivia ( Lost & Turned out)....✔ And the Beat goes on..... Soundtrack to my youth..RIP dear Bruh. Thanks for awl the pure SOUL💯🌿❤

Reply(1)
17
polly benatti
5d ago

NOOOOOOOOOO..........loved the WHISPERS! ...one of my favs!! "And the beat goes on."....never EVER get sick of it!! gets even better over time just like a fine wine...God Bless he and his family...❤

Reply(10)
13
