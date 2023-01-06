Read full article on original website
Related
Section III boys basketball stats leaders (Week 6)
Section III boys basketball stats leaders through Jan. 8. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III wrestling team and individual rankings as of Jan. 8
Here are Section III wrestling Division I and II team and individual rankings as of Jan. 8. This list is compiled by John Drew and is courtesy of cnywrestling.com. More Section III wrestling information can be found there.
CNY JV girls basketball team makes SportsCenter’s Top 10 (video)
West Genesee freshman Alanna Bowman sank a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter to help her junior varsity basketball team against Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday night. After a tweet including the shot went out, ESPN’s flagship program picked up the clip and featured it as part of...
Top 10 scoring performances in Section III boys basketball this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season is near the halfway mark. >> Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 6): 3 new teams join rankings. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Who are midseason boys basketball MVPs? 24 Section III coaches make their picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — With just about half a season under their belts, some of Section III’s best boys basketball players are making their presence felt on the court. We asked every Section III coach for a player who has stepped up and earned the title of midseason Most Valuable Player this winter. Here are the responses from coaches that responded:
High school basketball roundup: Trevor Roe free throws give Fayetteville-Manlius 56-55 win over New Hartford
Trevor Roe connected on two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game to help the Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball team to a 56-55 victory over New Hartford on Sunday at Hamilton College. The game was part of the Mohawk Valley Classic.
New boys basketball state poll: 5 new teams crack rankings
Five new teams from Section III have joined the New York State Sportswriters Association poll this week. Liverpool (No. 28 in Class AA), New Hartford (No. 28 in Class A), Syracuse Academy of Science (No. 30 in Class A), Little Falls (No. 15 in Class C) and Fabius-Pompey (No. 20 in Class D) have joined the rankings.
Liverpool bench huge in dominant 2nd quarter vs. C-NS in boys basketball matchup (33 photos)
Liverpool boys basketball outscored Cicero-North Syracuse 25-14 in the second quarter of Tuesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
All-CNY boys basketball player of the year scores 32, breaks school’s all-time scoring record (video)
New Hartford’s standout senior and 2022 All-CNY large school boys basketball player of the year Zach Philipkoski added to his impressive high school resume by becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader during Tuesday night’s 66-57 win over Utica Proctor. Philipkoski surpassed Tim Welchon Jr.’s 1,416 points in...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0