3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Damar Hamlin collapse splits parents over football safety: ‘I want my son to play’ vs. ‘No way’
In 2021, when she was pregnant with her first child and learned she was having a boy, Vanessa Scott made a vow: Her son would never play football. Shaken by the alarming number of athletes who’ve suffered life-altering injuries to their bodies and brains, most notably chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, Scott cradled her growing belly and said a definitive “No.” Her resolve has only strengthened since Zyden, now 16 months old, was born. “Putting my son in a sport that could cause him permanent injury or brain trauma is not something I’m interested in at all,” the 40-year-old, Phoenix, Ariz.,...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly Still in Critical Condition After Saving Kids From Drowning
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, who starred for the Arkansas Razorbacks, still is in critical condition and in the ICU. The latest reports suggest that Hillis, who rescued four people, including his two own children, is dealing with kidney issues. Memphis TV station WREG reported that one of its journalists was told that Peyton Hillis is “battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get.” Quoting an unnamed source, the report said that “his kidneys are a great concern now.”
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Doctors worried about Peyton Hillis’ kidneys after rescuing kids from drowning
see also cleveland browns Former NFL running back in ICU after saving kids from drowning Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly dealing with kidney issues as he remains hospitalized after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Fla. on Wednesday. Although Hillis, who was airlifted to a local hospital after reportedly saving his two kids from drowning at the beach, has made minor improvements, doctors are greatly concerned about his kidneys, according to Memphis’ WREG.com. The 36-year-old Hillis also reportedly sustained lung damage in the incident. KNWA and Fox24 anchor Alyssa Orange, who covers the Arkansas Razorbacks, shared the same report. Orange also reported on Thursday that Hillis...
Cause of death for man who fell from Pittsburgh Steelers stadium revealed
The Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death for a man that fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, 27, died from multiple blunt force injuries of head, trunk and extremities due to falling. After an investigation, Keane’s death was ruled accidental. Keane was a father of one.
Adam Zimmer's Cause of Death Confirmed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead: Reports
While performing a welfare check at his Minnesota apartment, police officers found Adam Zimmer dead on his couch Adam Zimmer's cause of death has been confirmed as due to chronic alcohol abuse. Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced the news on Friday, according to multiple outlets. The medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Cincinnati Bengals, where Zimmer was an assistant coach, first announced his death in a statement on Nov. 1. PEOPLE reached out to the Bengals for comment but did not immediately hear back. RELATED: TikTok...
thecomeback.com
Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story
A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.
Former NFL Star Reveals Biggest 'Pet Peeve' With Fans
In the lead-up to his Gronk Beach festival, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski spoke to several different media sites. During his conversation with PEOPLE, Gronk said he appreciates his fans. However, he also noted there's one thing he's not comfortable with when it comes to interacting with fans. "I ...
thecomeback.com
Damar Hamlin gets absolutely incredible news
A week after he almost lost his life and just a few days after he had awakened from a coma, Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and has been allowed to return to Buffalo. Bridget Condon of the NFL Network has reported Hamlin has been allowed to go...
Damar Hamlin’s three written words offer united nation hope
As the words came tumbling off the tongue of Dr. Timothy Pritts, they seemed borrowed from the very best sports movies ever made. This was Gale Sayers declaring: “I love Brian Piccolo, and I’d like all of you to love him too.” This was Adrian telling Rocky: “Win!” This was Norman Dale telling his quintet of Hickory High Huskers: “I love you guys.” But this was more than mere heart-tugging dialogue. This was a nation’s prayers being answered in real time. “Did we win?” Damar Hamlin wrote, moments after waking up Wednesday evening, delivered to a bedside nurse and relayed to his doctors...
Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.“Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival!” Hamlin added in his Twitter post, while asking his followers to keep him in their prayers.Buffalo General Medical Center issued a news release saying Hamlin was in good spirits and was joined by his parents, Mario and Nina Hamlin,...
