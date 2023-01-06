The Chicago Bulls got production from the supporting cast, but can they sustain this?

Can the Bulls get consistent production from the likes of Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu?

The Chicago Bulls are a top-heavy squad that relies heavily on the play of their star trio Big Three. However, in their last game against the red-hot Brooklyn Nets, several players stepped up as six different Bulls scored in double-figures to help them come away with a 121-112 victory.

With another Eastern Conference showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers coming on Friday, the question is: can the supporting cast continue to produce and help keep Chicago competitive?

Williams stepping up

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are so talented and skilled at their craft that, on any given night, they can will the team to victory with an explosive scoring performance. But if the Bulls are going to truly become a contender, then they will need consistent contributions from their role players.

That came to fruition against the Nets as Patrick Williams scored 22 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Ayo Dosunmu added 17 points, while Coby White came off the bench and pitched in 10.

“A good win against a good team,” said Williams . “I think we know we’re a good team. It’s about being consistent with whoever we play. Anytime you play a good team, you always want to show you are a good team. These are teams you see in the playoffs, and that’s, of course, where we want to get to. These games are more so that type of atmosphere.”

This type of performance, though, has come few and far between for the former fourth-overall pick. In fact, this was only the second time in the last five games that he's reached double-figures and is averaging a shade under 10 points per game this season.

Sustainable offense

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic knows the importance of getting production from the supporting cast and hopes that this trend continues, especially on days when DeRozan and LaVine's shots aren't falling as often.

“If you want a sustainable offense, you have to try to involve everyone,” said Vucevic. “At some point, teams are going to start taking stuff away from especially DeMar and Zach and me as well. So you have to be able to trust the other guys. But if they didn’t shoot for 30 minutes, it’s not fair to ask them to come in and make shots. You’ve got to do it all game. It’s been something we’ve been talking about, and I thought tonight we did a good job with it.”