Zach LaVine drawing interest from numerous teams as trade deadline looms

As the NBA trade deadline looms, Zach LaVine is garnering a lot of attention from teams around the league.

With the Chicago Bulls struggling to gain any real traction from the start of the season, Zach LaVine has become a valuable commodity in the NBA trade market.

As teams prepare for the trade deadline, LaVine has drawn interest from numerous teams as an attractive addition to their roster. His lethal combination of scoring and shooting ability makes him a desirable asset for any team looking to bolster their offensive options.

Popular trade target

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan , four teams could join the chase for LaVine if and when the Bulls make him available; the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat. Scotto mentioned that the Knicks have a cache of draft picks that may pull the Bulls to the negotiating table.

"The Knicks have plenty of draft picks they can offer along with salaries to reach LaVine’s salary," said Scotto .

LaVine is also signed to Klutch Sports, the same sports agency representing LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With the help of Klutch Sports, LaVine's value could become much more attractive to teams like the Lakers, who have struggled to find consistent scoring from their wingmen this season.

Meanwhile, Dallas is always on the lookout for talent to supplement the greatness of Luka Doncic, and the Heat may also use LaVine’s scoring ability to complement stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Bulls' options

The Bulls have yet to make their intentions known, but with the trade deadline quickly approaching, they could soon be faced with a difficult decision. Gozlan, though, believes the Bulls will not be sellers, as they cling to the hope that they still could make noise in the Eastern Conference if and when the team becomes whole again.

"They were pretty good last year before Lonzo Ball got hurt. They’re probably still expecting Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams to improve. LaVine had a sluggish start to the season post-knee surgery. These are all factors they’re probably considering in their evaluations. Everyone is down on them and thinks they should rebuild, but unless something changes, they’re probably looking to add to their core," Gozlan said.