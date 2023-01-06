Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Albina (Pleckaitis) Leiberis
Albina (Pleckaitis) Leiberis, 94, formerly of New Britain, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) in So. Carolina. Born in Lithuania, the daughter of the late Jonas and Ona (Kivytaite) Pleckaitis, she lived in Canada for 10 years and came to New Britain in 1960. She was a parishioner of St. Andrews Church, the Senior Choir, the Rosary Society, and the Lithuania American Community of New Britain. She was the widow of Juozas Leiberis.
New Britain Herald
Maureen McCarthy
Maureen McCarthy, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and “Gigi”, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born on November 9, 1938 in Avon, CT to the late Clert and Emma Reeser. She attended Avon schools and worked at the Herald for 18 years.
New Britain Herald
Armen Paul Bayram
Armen Paul Bayram of Portland, son of the late Aram "Otto" Bayram and Julie Oshana Bayram, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at Middlesex Hospital. He was 77 years old. He was born and raised, and spent most of his life residing in New Britain.He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1964. Following high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving 14 months in Vietnam during the war. He was awarded many decorations during his tour of duty in Vietnam, including two Purple Hearts.
New Britain Herald
Deborah 'Debbie' Kowalewski
Deborah “Debbie” Kowalewski, 66, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, in New Britain. Debbie was the daughter of the late Theodore Engwall and Lenore (Carlin) Engwall. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother Robert “Bob” Engwall. She is survived by her children David Kowalewski of New Britain, Steven Kowalewski and fiancé Emma Klinkhamer of Providence, RI, and Christine Freire and her husband James of Leesburg, VA, her three grandchildren that she cherished, Maria Freire, Isabella Freire, and Ana Freire, her niece Ansley Engwall of Colombia, SC, her sister-in-law Kyle Barnett of Hartsville, SC, her Uncle Roy Engwall and Aunt Pat Engwall of New Britain, several cousins, and her wonderful friends Richard and Lynn Corcoran of Farmington.
New Britain Herald
Victoria (Godek) Kiel
Victoria (Godek) Kiel, 90, of Berlin, loving wife of David Kiel for a blissful 65 years, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Autumn Lake in New Britain, after a short illness. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Raczkowski) Godek. She was a resident of Meriden and Berlin, and a long-time member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain.
New Britain Herald
Dolores 'Dee' Anna (Dranginis) Knopf
Dolores “Dee” Anna (Dranginis) Knopf of Kensington, beloved wife of the late Harvey R. Knopf, entered into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2022. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late John and Anna (O’Krongley) Dranginis, she grew up and attended schools in New Britain. She was a 1961 graduate of New Britain High School, and the Hartford Modern PBX and Receptionist School of Business.
New Britain Herald
Rita Theresa Szurley
Rita Theresa Szurley left this Earth and arrived peacefully in a better place Dec. 30, 2022. She was a lifetime resident of New Britain, and passed away while living at Autumn Lake HealthCare Facility for several years. During her time at Autumn Lake, she made new friends and participated in many of the activities and events available that enriched her life.
Bristol Press
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
New Britain Herald
Comedy show coming to Polish American Club in Newington
NEWINGTON – The laughs should be emanating from the Polish American Club the first Friday in March. Newington Chamber of Commerce’s Comedy Night is coming to the club at 140 Wilson Ave. on Friday, March 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain celebrates Theophany
NEW BRITAIN – Nearly two weeks after most people celebrated Christmas, one local congregation recognized the holiday in adherence to its ancient traditions. Fr. Haroutiun Sabounjian, Pastor of the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection on Stanley Street, told the Herald that “Armenian Christmas” is actually known as Theophany.
New Britain Herald
New Britain native publishes first book, telling story of puppy's journey from Arkansas to Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN – City native Cindy Rider recently published her very first book. “Sadie in the City” tells the story of her pup Sadie Marie’s journey from Arkansas to Connecticut with a stop in New York City to meet her brother, Moses. A lifelong animal lover, Rider...
hamlethub.com
“Thin Blue Line” Charity Bracelet Back in Stock at Baribault Jewelers in Honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9th
While many people celebrated a festive holiday season, the immediate and extended families of two Bristol, Connecticut police officers that were gunned down in the line of duty on October 12, 2022, were still mourning the loss of their loved ones. At the time of the tragedy, family-owned Baribault Jewelers custom-created a blue-cord bracelet as part of it’s the Power to B collection to benefit THE BRISTOL POLICE HEROES FUND. Since 100% of the proceeds were donated directly to the fund, the “Thin Blue Line” bracelets sold out within hours. Now, just in time to commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, the Glastonbury jeweler is proud to unveil 50 more limited-edition bracelets for the ongoing support of the local charity.
Eyewitness News
Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: New Year promises new opportunity for New Britain
Happy New Year New Britain! It is a brand new year and I am so excited for all that is in store for our great community. It might feel like 2022 will be a hard one to beat, but we have so much to look forward to over the next 365 days.
Cheers: Man celebrates 107th birthday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man in New Britain is celebrating his time on Earth for more than a century. Alexander Pierro, a long-term member at the Arbor Rose assisted living center, celebrated his 107th birthday on Saturday. He celebrated with party hats, balloons, and a chocolate cake. The Arbor Rose, an affiliate of […]
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
New Britain Herald
Kerry M. Sheridan
Kerry M. Sheridan, 76, of New Britain, husband of Vicky Sheridan passed away on Friday (Dec. 23, 2022). Besides his wife Vicky, Kerry also leaves two daughters, Laurie and Mirabai (Karen) Sheridan, a grandson Nicholas Rinaldini; a sister, and a brother. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held Saturday...
State Rep. 'Q' Williams to take 'Final Ride' on Wednesday
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The body of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams will take a final ride from his hometown to the State Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to honor his memory and legacy according to his family. Williams died last week in a car crash on Rt. 9...
Bristol Officer Alec Iurato to be inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol police officer who was injured in the line of duty is being inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Officer Alec Iurato was injured while responding to a call on October 12 in Bristol where two of his fellow officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, […]
Comments / 1