Berlin, CT

Bristol Press

Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here

BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here. Buyers looking to purchase recreational cannabis Tuesday would have to wait just a little longer in the city as Trulieve’s The Healing Corner on Farmington Avenue is finalizing its permitting process and getting approvals from City Council. The...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

New organization in Berlin helping businesses connect, grow

BERLIN – Local businesspeople are officiating their ability to help each other and the town with the formation of a new organization. Business Connections of Berlin (BCB) is now in the process of acquiring its 501-3c non-profit status and will be hosting a launch party Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Remzi’s Par 4 the Course at Timberlin Golf Club.
BERLIN, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
New Britain Herald

Dolores 'Dee' Anna (Dranginis) Knopf

Dolores “Dee” Anna (Dranginis) Knopf of Kensington, beloved wife of the late Harvey R. Knopf, entered into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2022. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late John and Anna (O’Krongley) Dranginis, she grew up and attended schools in New Britain. She was a 1961 graduate of New Britain High School, and the Hartford Modern PBX and Receptionist School of Business.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Maureen McCarthy

Maureen McCarthy, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and “Gigi”, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born on November 9, 1938 in Avon, CT to the late Clert and Emma Reeser. She attended Avon schools and worked at the Herald for 18 years.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Victoria (Godek) Kiel

Victoria (Godek) Kiel, 90, of Berlin, loving wife of David Kiel for a blissful 65 years, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Autumn Lake in New Britain, after a short illness. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Raczkowski) Godek. She was a resident of Meriden and Berlin, and a long-time member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Albina (Pleckaitis) Leiberis

Albina (Pleckaitis) Leiberis, 94, formerly of New Britain, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) in So. Carolina. Born in Lithuania, the daughter of the late Jonas and Ona (Kivytaite) Pleckaitis, she lived in Canada for 10 years and came to New Britain in 1960. She was a parishioner of St. Andrews Church, the Senior Choir, the Rosary Society, and the Lithuania American Community of New Britain. She was the widow of Juozas Leiberis.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs

A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.  Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail

After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
OLD LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT

