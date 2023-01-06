Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here
BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here. Buyers looking to purchase recreational cannabis Tuesday would have to wait just a little longer in the city as Trulieve’s The Healing Corner on Farmington Avenue is finalizing its permitting process and getting approvals from City Council. The...
From seed to sale, Rocky Hill facility producing marijuana ahead of recreational sales
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — In Rocky Hill, a former pharmaceutical facility is now Connecticut’s largest marijuana production facility. CT Pharma, operated by parent company Verano, has been gearing up for this moment for a decade. “It’s the end of prohibition—almost for I think the entire northeast,” said Rino...
New Britain Herald
New organization in Berlin helping businesses connect, grow
BERLIN – Local businesspeople are officiating their ability to help each other and the town with the formation of a new organization. Business Connections of Berlin (BCB) is now in the process of acquiring its 501-3c non-profit status and will be hosting a launch party Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Remzi’s Par 4 the Course at Timberlin Golf Club.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: New Year promises new opportunity for New Britain
Happy New Year New Britain! It is a brand new year and I am so excited for all that is in store for our great community. It might feel like 2022 will be a hard one to beat, but we have so much to look forward to over the next 365 days.
New Britain Herald
Dolores 'Dee' Anna (Dranginis) Knopf
Dolores “Dee” Anna (Dranginis) Knopf of Kensington, beloved wife of the late Harvey R. Knopf, entered into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2022. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late John and Anna (O’Krongley) Dranginis, she grew up and attended schools in New Britain. She was a 1961 graduate of New Britain High School, and the Hartford Modern PBX and Receptionist School of Business.
New Britain Herald
Maureen McCarthy
Maureen McCarthy, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and “Gigi”, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born on November 9, 1938 in Avon, CT to the late Clert and Emma Reeser. She attended Avon schools and worked at the Herald for 18 years.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
New Britain Herald
Victoria (Godek) Kiel
Victoria (Godek) Kiel, 90, of Berlin, loving wife of David Kiel for a blissful 65 years, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Autumn Lake in New Britain, after a short illness. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Raczkowski) Godek. She was a resident of Meriden and Berlin, and a long-time member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain.
New Britain Herald
Albina (Pleckaitis) Leiberis
Albina (Pleckaitis) Leiberis, 94, formerly of New Britain, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) in So. Carolina. Born in Lithuania, the daughter of the late Jonas and Ona (Kivytaite) Pleckaitis, she lived in Canada for 10 years and came to New Britain in 1960. She was a parishioner of St. Andrews Church, the Senior Choir, the Rosary Society, and the Lithuania American Community of New Britain. She was the widow of Juozas Leiberis.
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
darientimes.com
Michael Hurley, 10-year member of Wethersfield’s town council, dies at 58
WETHERSFIELD — The former fiscal watchdog on the town council died Saturday, officials said. Michael Hurley died after a hard-fought, 3 ½-year battle with brain cancer, according to Mayor Michael Rell. He was 58. Hurley, a Republican, was on the council for 10 years. A certified public accountant,...
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs
A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday. Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Italian restaurant in Springfield
A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Springfield on Tuesday.
fox61.com
RISE Dispensary in Branford kicks off selling recreational marijuana
Recreational marijuana sales started in Connecticut. RISE Dispensary in Branford had a ribbon cutting and patrons waiting at the door on opening day.
ctexaminer.com
In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail
After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
Eyewitness News
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Comments / 0