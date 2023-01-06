Deborah “Debbie” Kowalewski, 66, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, in New Britain. Debbie was the daughter of the late Theodore Engwall and Lenore (Carlin) Engwall. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother Robert “Bob” Engwall. She is survived by her children David Kowalewski of New Britain, Steven Kowalewski and fiancé Emma Klinkhamer of Providence, RI, and Christine Freire and her husband James of Leesburg, VA, her three grandchildren that she cherished, Maria Freire, Isabella Freire, and Ana Freire, her niece Ansley Engwall of Colombia, SC, her sister-in-law Kyle Barnett of Hartsville, SC, her Uncle Roy Engwall and Aunt Pat Engwall of New Britain, several cousins, and her wonderful friends Richard and Lynn Corcoran of Farmington.

