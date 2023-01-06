Read full article on original website
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
New Britain Herald
Comedy show coming to Polish American Club in Newington
NEWINGTON – The laughs should be emanating from the Polish American Club the first Friday in March. Newington Chamber of Commerce’s Comedy Night is coming to the club at 140 Wilson Ave. on Friday, March 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: New Year promises new opportunity for New Britain
Happy New Year New Britain! It is a brand new year and I am so excited for all that is in store for our great community. It might feel like 2022 will be a hard one to beat, but we have so much to look forward to over the next 365 days.
New Britain Herald
Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain celebrates Theophany
NEW BRITAIN – Nearly two weeks after most people celebrated Christmas, one local congregation recognized the holiday in adherence to its ancient traditions. Fr. Haroutiun Sabounjian, Pastor of the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection on Stanley Street, told the Herald that “Armenian Christmas” is actually known as Theophany.
State Rep. 'Q' Williams to take 'Final Ride' on Wednesday
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The body of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams will take a final ride from his hometown to the State Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to honor his memory and legacy according to his family. Williams died last week in a car crash on Rt. 9...
New Britain Herald
Rita Theresa Szurley
Rita Theresa Szurley left this Earth and arrived peacefully in a better place Dec. 30, 2022. She was a lifetime resident of New Britain, and passed away while living at Autumn Lake HealthCare Facility for several years. During her time at Autumn Lake, she made new friends and participated in many of the activities and events available that enriched her life.
New Britain Herald
Helen Muriel (Onorato) Morrissey
Helen Muriel (Onorato) Morrissey, aged 94, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Seabury Meadows after a long illness. Born in New Britain on May 8, 1928 to James V. and Helen (McKeon) Onorato, she attended local schools where she graduated from New Britain High School in 1946. Helen went on to graduate from Teachers College, which is now Central Connecticut State University, with a Bachelor’s degree in teaching and a Masters of Education degree from the University of Hartford in 1951.
New Britain Herald
Deborah 'Debbie' Kowalewski
Deborah “Debbie” Kowalewski, 66, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, in New Britain. Debbie was the daughter of the late Theodore Engwall and Lenore (Carlin) Engwall. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother Robert “Bob” Engwall. She is survived by her children David Kowalewski of New Britain, Steven Kowalewski and fiancé Emma Klinkhamer of Providence, RI, and Christine Freire and her husband James of Leesburg, VA, her three grandchildren that she cherished, Maria Freire, Isabella Freire, and Ana Freire, her niece Ansley Engwall of Colombia, SC, her sister-in-law Kyle Barnett of Hartsville, SC, her Uncle Roy Engwall and Aunt Pat Engwall of New Britain, several cousins, and her wonderful friends Richard and Lynn Corcoran of Farmington.
New Britain Herald
Maureen McCarthy
Maureen McCarthy, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and “Gigi”, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born on November 9, 1938 in Avon, CT to the late Clert and Emma Reeser. She attended Avon schools and worked at the Herald for 18 years.
New Britain Herald
Dolores 'Dee' Anna (Dranginis) Knopf
Dolores “Dee” Anna (Dranginis) Knopf of Kensington, beloved wife of the late Harvey R. Knopf, entered into eternal life on Dec. 27, 2022. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, daughter of the late John and Anna (O’Krongley) Dranginis, she grew up and attended schools in New Britain. She was a 1961 graduate of New Britain High School, and the Hartford Modern PBX and Receptionist School of Business.
NBC Connecticut
Habitat for Humanity in Hartford Broken Into Over the Holidays
Habitat for Humanity is the latest nonprofit in the Hartford area to fall victim to theft and/or vandalism. The nonprofit's Capitol Avenue location was broken into over the holidays and over $10,000 worth of tools, materials and equipment were stolen. Habitat for Humanity said their recently installed gas boiler was...
New Britain Herald
Victoria (Godek) Kiel
Victoria (Godek) Kiel, 90, of Berlin, loving wife of David Kiel for a blissful 65 years, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Autumn Lake in New Britain, after a short illness. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Raczkowski) Godek. She was a resident of Meriden and Berlin, and a long-time member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain.
WTNH.com
Which Connecticut county has the largest families?
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield County families have a tad more members than the average home in the United States, according to Census data. Each Fairfield County household has 2.69 members in it, according to the Census. For comparison, the U.S. average is 2.6 people per household. Connecticut trends a bit below the average, with 2.5 people per household.
Bristol Press
Book editor shares late wife's written legacy at Bristol Public Library
BRISTOL – In a labor of love to share his wife’s writings with the world, Milford resident Albert Ruggiero has toured throughout the state and beyond spreading “Pearls from Carol.”. With 99 libraries in and outside Connecticut carrying the book penned by his late wife, Carol Ruggiero,...
Hartford Habitat for Humanity home burglarized
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford Habitat for Humanity home was broken into and had thousands of dollars of materials stolen from it. The non-profit organization posted on Facebook that the home on Capitol Avenue was burglarized over the winter holidays. After the New Year, staff returned to the historical...
Eyewitness News
Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
New Britain Herald
New Britain native publishes first book, telling story of puppy's journey from Arkansas to Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN – City native Cindy Rider recently published her very first book. “Sadie in the City” tells the story of her pup Sadie Marie’s journey from Arkansas to Connecticut with a stop in New York City to meet her brother, Moses. A lifelong animal lover, Rider...
Cheers: Man celebrates 107th birthday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man in New Britain is celebrating his time on Earth for more than a century. Alexander Pierro, a long-term member at the Arbor Rose assisted living center, celebrated his 107th birthday on Saturday. He celebrated with party hats, balloons, and a chocolate cake. The Arbor Rose, an affiliate of […]
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Italian restaurant in Springfield
A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Springfield on Tuesday.
