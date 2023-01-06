Read full article on original website
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Expected to return Wednesday
Livers (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota. Livers will likely make his return Wednesday after missing 20 straight games due to a right shoulder sprain. Fantasy managers should expect the 24-year-old forward to play limited minutes as he works his way back into game shape. Livers.
Braves' Ryder Jones: Gets MiLB deal from Atlanta
Jones signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. Jones spent last season at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization, managing just a .586 OPS with seven homers over 67 games while splitting most of his time between the two corner-infield spots. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2018, and with his offensive production having trended downward in the minors in recent seasons, Jones announced Dec. 31 via his personal Instagram account that he intends to transition to full-time pitching in 2023. He tossed one scoreless inning of mop-up duty at Triple-A last season.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone
Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Lands new deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Jefferson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jefferson will get another chance to carve out a spot with Detroit heading into the offseason. The 2021 seventh-round pick logged 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns across seven games during his rookie season, though he spent the entirety of 2022 on the practice squad before being elevated for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Packers. Jefferson never wound up taking the field against Green Bay, though his experience with the team was still enough to earn him a new deal heading into this offseason.
Bears GM Ryan Poles says Chicago would need to be 'absolutely blown away' to take a QB at No. 1
Chicago, you are on the clock. After the Bears fell to the Vikings and Houston came away with a last-minute victory over the Colts in Week 18, the Bears find themselves with the top overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now that they've acquired that pick, the question becomes what they'll do with it.
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
Tigers to move Comerica Park walls in to 'create even more excitement and on field action'
The Detroit Tigers announced on Wednesday that they'll adjust Comerica Park's outfield dimensions and wall height ahead of Opening Day 2023. The adjustments will modify the deepest aspects of Comerica Park's playing field. Whereas Comerica had previously employed the deepest center-field wall in the majors, at 422 feet, the changes...
Browns' Mike Harley: Remaining with Cleveland
The Browns signed Harley to a reserve/future contract Monday. Harley finished the 2022 season on Cleveland's practice squad, but he didn't make a regular-season appearance. He will look to earn a spot with the team in 2023 and potentially make his NFL debut.
