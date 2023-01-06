ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Kilauea volcano is erupting again in Hawaii

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Hawaii’s Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, sparked to life early Thursday evening, erupting again just weeks after it finally stopped spewing lava, according to officials.

Scientists with Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said they detected a glow in webcam images within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kilauea’s summit caldera, “indicating that the eruption has resumed.”

Kilauea stopped releasing lava in December for the first time since September 2021.

The eruption, which began just after 4:30 p.m. local time, came with multiple active lava fountains , some of them peaking at around 164 feet at the start of the event. By 7:45 p.m., the fountains started to losing strength, with streams shooting only as high as 96 feet, and by the night’s end, the fountains were consistently measuring around 32 feet high, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency earlier in the day raised the alert level for Kilauea after spotting signs that magma was moving below the summit surface — a clear indication the volcano could erupt.

Officials said Kilauea does not appear to pose any threat to the community given all activity is confined to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The eruption also comes about a week after Kilauea’s neighboring volcano, Mauna Loa , stopped releasing lava.

For about two weeks starting Nov. 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes releasing lava side by side after Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Both volcanoes also stopped erupting at about the same time.

