ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Bethenny Frankel Claims To Understand Backstory Of Feud Between Kathy Hilton And Kyle Richards; Insinuates She Knows Their “Family Secrets”

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eunBY_0k5nkLTT00

It’s 2023 and Bethenny Frankel is still doing the absolute most for no reason. The Real Housewives of New York alumn will be remembered as one of the great OGs. Recently, though, she’s tarnishing her credibility . B just doesn’t know how to stop giving her unwarranted opinions about anything and everything that doesn’t involve her. And after bashing Real Housewives for years, she’s attempting to reinsert herself back into the franchise that made her.

Bethenny recently started a Housewives-centric podcast that no one asked for. On a recent episode of the ReWives podcas t, B thought it’d be a good idea to try to boil down the relationship between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton . Sure, since Kyle and Kim Richards joined Season 1 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , we’ve learned a lot about their complicated family dynamics. But it’s just embarrassing for anyone besides Kim, Kathy, and Kyle to think that they really know everything that has gone down between the three sisters.

According to Reality Blurb! , Bethenny boiled it down to power dynamics. She claims that Kathy was always the boss of the sisters, as she was the oldest and married into a rich family. However, once Kyle met Mauricio Umansky and made her own way, it shifted everything between the sisters. OK, this doesn’t sound totally out of the box, as Kathy does have a somewhat intimidating presence . B’s stance just sounds like an oversimplified explanation of something she doesn’t fully understand. It should sound familiar if you’ve heard anything the RHONY alumn has said about the Royal Family.

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Throws Shade At Kim Kardashian’s Interview With Gwyneth Paltrow

Bethenny also hypothesized that if the three sisters joined RHOBH Season 1 together, Kathy would’ve been the top dog. However, since she joined later and as a friend of the show, it’s different. “I know a lot of secrets,” Bethenny teased about the family. She claims that she’s keeping the juicy ones to herself, but that just sounds like another ploy to make people somewhat interested in what she has to say.  Yes, because Bethenny is definitely the all-knowing being in this situation. *eye roll*

Kathy and Kyle haven’t been on good terms since Lisa Rinna started getting in the middle ( with a bottle of 818 Tequila.) The feud turned super dark and the sisters are, yet again, not on speaking terms. Bethenny and Kyle don’t even follow one another on Instagram. I find it hard to believe she’s the most authoritative “inside source” of what’s really going on behind the scenes. Maybe she should’ve taken her own advice and “asked Kyle” before blabbing about it on a podcast.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY CLAIMING TO KNOW KYLE AND KATHY’S FAMILY SECRETS? DO YOU AGREE WITH BETHENNY’S TAKE ON THE SITUATION?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Bethenny Frankel Claims To Understand Backstory Of Feud Between Kathy Hilton And Kyle Richards; Insinuates She Knows Their “Family Secrets” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim

Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the...
MALIBU, CA
ETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons

Andy Cohen is giving Lisa Rinna her props after the 59-year-old actress announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Rinna first joined the cast in season 5 and went on to quickly become a controversial, yet undeniable fan favorite. Initially, Cohen, an executive producer on the show, wasn't on board with Rinna joining the franchise. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." Now, however, he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along

Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been focused on two things right now: Jen Shah’s upcoming sentencing date and Heather Gay’s black eye. At least with Jen, we will have some concrete answers come January 6, 2023. I’m not holding my breath that we will get any clarity about Heather’s eye situation. During […] The post Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Give An Update On Where They Stand With Each Other

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards are updating fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about where they currently stand with each other. We all know the pair have fought, made up, fought, and made up again. But now, the sisters are in one of the biggest fights fans of RHOBH have ever seen. After […] The post Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Give An Update On Where They Stand With Each Other appeared first on Reality Tea.
COLORADO STATE
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”

If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK STATE
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet

NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance. During the series […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

Kyle Richards shades Lisa Vanderpump for commenting on Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ exit

Kyle Richards “liked” a tweet shading her nemesis Lisa Vanderpump after she commented on Lisa Rinna’s exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “Why didn’t you comment about vivienne westwood and have to comment on this?” the “liked” tweet read, referring to the recent death of iconic British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. As many commenters pointed out, It’s unclear why Vanderpump would comment on the death of the fashion designer as they seemingly have no connection other than both being British. However, Vanderpump caused quite the stir on social media Thursday by tweeting, “Ding dong” just one hour after Rinna, 59, stunned...
HollywoodLife

Lisa Vanderpump Tweets ‘Ding Dong’ The Witch Is Dead After Lisa Rinna Announces ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Lisa Vanderpump has seemingly shaded Lisa Rinna on Twitter following her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine drama-filled seasons. “Ding dong,” the OG RHOBH housewife, 62, tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 5. Fans immediately took her two words as a reference to the iconic song, “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead”, from The Wizard of Oz. If that’s true, Vanderpump is referring to Rinna, 59, as a wicked witch.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class

Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Peter Madrigal Reveals Whether Raquel Leviss Is A Better Kisser Than Katie Maloney

Peter Madrigal seems to be a peripheral character on Vanderpump Rules. Which is odd, considering that he was an original cast member when the show premiered in 2013. Duty calls though, and Peter often cites his professional responsibilities and motivation as the reason he limits his time on screen. But the SUR manager plays hard […] The post Peter Madrigal Reveals Whether Raquel Leviss Is A Better Kisser Than Katie Maloney appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien

When it comes to Bravo shows, there is always at least one show I’m missing at any given moment. However, rarely, if ever, does it seem to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that couldn’t be more true these days. Season 12 was just hard to watch all around.  It was time for a […] The post Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kim Kardashian Is Worried Future Boyfriends Will Be Frightened Of Kanye West

As you might know, the Kardashian family is pretty much a master class on exactly how not to handle a relationship or a significant other. Seriously, look to these ladies on how to order a salad but definitely avoid them in the event you are seeking assistance with someone you love. So it wasn’t a […] The post Kim Kardashian Is Worried Future Boyfriends Will Be Frightened Of Kanye West appeared first on Reality Tea.
E! News

See Lisa Rinna Bust a Move to Cheer Up Husband Harry Hamlin After Surgery

Watch: Will Lisa Rinna Return to RHOBH Next Season? She Says... Sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin weren't going to let his recent shoulder surgery stop them from getting into the holiday spirit. "Day 12 after My patient's shoulder surgery," The Real Housewives...
Reality Tea

Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Husband “Very Hurt” By Gizelle Bryant And Ashley Darby Rumors On Real Housewives Of Potomac

The rumors swirling around Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett, on the Real Housewives of Potomac have been nonstop thanks to Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby.  But now, I think they may have gone a little too far. In a new interview with Page Six, Candiace opened up about just how challenging Season 7 […] The post Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Husband “Very Hurt” By Gizelle Bryant And Ashley Darby Rumors On Real Housewives Of Potomac appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Brandi Glanville Says “Crossing LVP Was Like Pretty Much The End Of Me”

Good day to everyone except people still blaming Lisa Vanderpump because they lost their job. I have to wonder if this woman wakes up every morning, asks Roscia for some tea, and then ponders over the amount of people obsessed with her very existence. Brandi Glanville has been in the news because she posted a […] The post Former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Brandi Glanville Says “Crossing LVP Was Like Pretty Much The End Of Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy