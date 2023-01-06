ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'trending' to make return from shoulder injury

By Tim McManus
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwH6B_0k5nkKak00

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says "it's trending in the right direction" for quarterback Jalen Hurts to start Sunday against the Giants .

"We feel good about it," Sirianni said, "but we've got to see how [Friday] goes."

Hurts has missed the past two games after suffering a sprained right shoulder in the second half against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. He was listed as a limited participant in the Thursday practice but saw an increase in his workload from the previous week.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown indicated Hurts has been working with the first team.

"It looked really sharp," Brown said of Hurts' throws. "He's still crafting, he's still knocking the rust off, but I think he'll be fine coming on Sunday."

In the portion of practice open to reporters, Hurts had decent velocity on his throws, including on attempts when he was asked to roll to the left and throw across his body.

Philadelphia can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win Sunday.

The Eagles could have clinched a first-round bye with a win over either the New Orleans Saints or Dallas Cowboys the past two weeks. Having dropped both with Gardner Minshew starting, it now comes down to the regular-season finale against New York.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy