‘Like Shooting A Bottle At The Dump’: Inside The Chilling Crimes Of Serial Killer Thomas Dillon
Thomas Dillon shot and killed five men in rural Ohio between 1989 and 1992, but he was only caught when his friend turned him in to the FBI because he'd been acting so unhinged. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, police in Ohio were baffled by the seemingly random...
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Online sleuths claim Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger attended victims’ vigil
Some online sleuths claim murder suspect Bryan Kohberger can be spotted in images taken during a vigil held for the four University of Idaho students he allegedly murdered. According to some hawk-eyed Internet users, a man who resembles 28-year-old Kohberger can be seen in video taken during a Nov. 30 vigil held at the University. Clips viewed thousands of times and shared online have many Twitter users asking if a man walking through the service wearing a blue jacket could be Kohberger. One watchful Twitter slueth wrote: “The blue coat guy at the vigil for the slain Idaho college students...
Bryan Kohberger Affidavit Raises Questions About Roommate Interaction
The affidavit revealed that the victim's roommate Dylan Mortensen may have seen the killer as well as hearing voices during or after the attack.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Former FBI Agent Explains What 'Stands Out' in Bryan Kohberger Affidavit
A probable cause affidavit in the arrest of Kohberger was released Thursday, providing new evidence into how police determined he was their suspect.
Kohberger's Alleged Actions Show 'Complete Consciousness of Guilt': Lawyer
The surveillance team watching Kohberger saw him clean his car "top to bottom" while visiting his parents in Pennsylvania.
Father of Idaho slayings victim says Bryan Kohberger wouldn’t look at him in court
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students who were found fatally stabbed in their beds said he wished the suspect in the slayings would have looked at him during his first court appearance. Steve Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, said suspect Bryan Christopher...
Bryan Kohberger’s childhood friends claim he was a bully and used heroin in high school
Former high school classmates of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho have alleged that suspected killer Brian Kohberger was bullied before becoming a bully himself and allegedly using heroin.The former classmates made the comments on an upcoming episode of 48 Hours titled “The Idaho Student Murders” set to premiere Saturday on Paramount+.One former classmate knew Mr Kohberger in college at Washington State University, and recalled him being opinionated but otherwise "comfortable around other people,” according to a CBS News report about the episode."He was very quick to offer his opinion and thoughts," Mr...
Sister-in-Law Slammed for Kicking Brother, Wife and New Baby Out of Room
A mother has expressed her frustration online after her sister-in-law insisted her 5-year-old take the only double room at her parents' house.
Bryan Kohberger's Home Could Have 'Treasure Trove' of DNA: Ex-FBI Agent
In addition to DNA evidence, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek that digital evidence could also be found on his electronic devices.
Bryan Kohberger Updates: Friends Say Kohberger Became 'Aggressive' in School
New details have emerged on how police tracked Bryan Kohberger and linked him to the University of Idaho murders.
Bryan Kohberger received death threat from fellow inmate in Pennsylvania jail, report claims
The suspect in the murder of four college students received a death threat from another prisoner who yelled “F*** you - I’m going to kill you”, according to a new report.The NewsNation report said 28-year Bryan Kohberger was subjected to to the threat while he was being held in Pennsylvania, before being transferred to Idaho where he faces four murder charges.When the threat was made, Mr Kohberger was behind a glass screen as part of his protective custody arrangements, and apparently did not respond.Journalist Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation told viewers about a series of details during the four or...
Man, 34, is charged with terrorism after he 'deliberately destroyed solar energy plant'
Mohammad Mesmarian, 34, was arrested for allegedly ramming his Toyota Camry into a Las Vegas solar energy generator pit and setting it on fire. He reportedly did so 'for the future.'
Parent Calls Out U.S. Gun Laws as Boy, 6, in Custody in Teacher's Shooting
A 6-year-old boy was arrested, accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in an "altercation" on Friday.
Idaho Roommate 'Passed Out' After Seeing Suspect, Former FBI Agent Suggests
Critics argue that the roommate, Dylan Mortensen, should have called police immediately after encountering an unknown person in the Moscow, Idaho, home.
Donald Trump Indictment Threat Grows Closer
The special grand jury in Fulton County was dissolved on Monday, handing over a report to the DA and bringing her one step closer to bringing charges.
Justice Jackson working on a memoir, titled ‘Lovely One’
NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is working on a memoir. Jackson, the first Black woman appointed to the court, is calling the book “Lovely One.”. “Mine has been an unlikely journey,” Jackson said in a statement released Thursday by Random House. “But...
Prisoner’s wife submits petition to Vietnamese authorities after receiving threatening visits
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The wife of Vietnamese prisoner of conscience Bui Van Thuan has filed a petition for help after a series of strangers visited her house, sometimes swearing and asking how she paid for her children’s meals.
