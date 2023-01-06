ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Online sleuths claim Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger attended victims’ vigil

Some online sleuths claim murder suspect Bryan Kohberger can be spotted in images taken during a vigil held for the four University of Idaho students he allegedly murdered. According to some hawk-eyed Internet users, a man who resembles 28-year-old Kohberger can be seen in video taken during a Nov. 30 vigil held at the University. Clips viewed thousands of times and shared online have many Twitter users asking if a man walking through the service wearing a blue jacket could be Kohberger. One watchful Twitter slueth wrote: “The blue coat guy at the vigil for the slain Idaho college students...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger’s childhood friends claim he was a bully and used heroin in high school

Former high school classmates of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho have alleged that suspected killer Brian Kohberger was bullied before becoming a bully himself and allegedly using heroin.The former classmates made the comments on an upcoming episode of 48 Hours titled “The Idaho Student Murders” set to premiere Saturday on Paramount+.One former classmate knew Mr Kohberger in college at Washington State University, and recalled him being opinionated but otherwise "comfortable around other people,” according to a CBS News report about the episode."He was very quick to offer his opinion and thoughts," Mr...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger received death threat from fellow inmate in Pennsylvania jail, report claims

The suspect in the murder of four college students received a death threat from another prisoner who yelled “F*** you - I’m going to kill you”, according to a new report.The NewsNation report said 28-year Bryan Kohberger was subjected to to the threat while he was being held in Pennsylvania, before being transferred to Idaho where he faces four murder charges.When the threat was made, Mr Kohberger was behind a glass screen as part of his protective custody arrangements, and apparently did not respond.Journalist Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation told viewers about a series of details during the four or...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1090M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy