Idaho State

TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings

Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer

(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

New York Post

Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13.  Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

The eerie links between Bryan Kohberger and the BTK, Golden State and Grim Sleeper murderers

Accused Idaho slasher Bryan Kohberger has eerie connections to several infamous serial murderers, including the BTK Killer, the Grim Sleeper and the Golden State Killer. Criminal Justice Ph.D student Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 in connection to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was studying at Washington State University just nine miles from the scene of the murders. However he had recently graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., where he was a...
MOSCOW, ID
