Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says
When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
Kaylee Goncalves May Not Have Been Idaho Killer's Target: Family's Lawyer
Shanon Gray said Goncalves' family were "not sold" on the idea that Kaylee was specifically picked out by the attacker.
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
Idaho murder suspect could be a 'moron' who made textbook mistakes, criminal profiler says
Acquaintances are describing the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger as a genius, but a profiler believes he "looks like a moron" if the allegations are true.
University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings
Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
Investigators reveal new information they say ties Idaho murders to Bryan Kohberger
Idaho authorities have released the most comprehensive evidence yet tying the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students to a suspect arrested last week and charged with their murders. Among the new information is the recovery of a DNA sample from a leather knife sheath found in one of...
newsnationnow.com
‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer
(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Idaho student murders: Former officer claims he found glove at crime scene
A former Moscow police officer is claiming he found a glove at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered a month ago.
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
The mother of Idaho college murder victim Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as 'methodical' when he quietly crept into a rental home near campus and butchered four students.
Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13. Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
Sleuths claim Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was filmed attending vigil for victims
Twitter sleuths think they've found someone who looks like Bryan Kohberger, accused of slaying four Idaho college students, at a vigil for the victims.
The eerie links between Bryan Kohberger and the BTK, Golden State and Grim Sleeper murderers
Accused Idaho slasher Bryan Kohberger has eerie connections to several infamous serial murderers, including the BTK Killer, the Grim Sleeper and the Golden State Killer. Criminal Justice Ph.D student Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 in connection to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was studying at Washington State University just nine miles from the scene of the murders. However he had recently graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., where he was a...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger seen on body camera footage during traffic stop in Indiana
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger could be seen on body camera footage during a traffic stop on Dec. 15 in Hancock County, Indiana, about one month after four University of Idaho students were murdered.
