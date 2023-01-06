ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Agonizing

Wake up honey, new article about the Mets still being the favorite in the never-ending story of Carlos Correa’s free agency just dropped. As Ron Hunt, the Mets’ first ever All Star starter, yearned to fish once again after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, it was Bret Saberhagen who helped make the dream a reality.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Steve Cohen confident Mets will make Carlos Correa decision soon

Steve Cohen seemingly sees an end in sight. The Mets’ negotiations with Carlos Correa have now dragged on for over two weeks since they agreed to a 12-year, $315 million middle-of-the-night deal. After the star infielder’s deal with the Giants broke down over physical concerns, the Mets quickly swooped in and reached an agreement. The Mets’ own physical brought similar concerns over Correa’s surgically-repaired right ankle, however, and the two sides have since been engaged in negotiations over how to proceed. “While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The New York Mets are reportedly looking to sign a 4th OF

Aside from all the current chaos that surrounds Carlos Correa, the New York Mets still need a fourth outfielder. And per a report yesterday from Jim Bowden of The Athletic, acquiring outfield depth is something that the Mets plan to address. When reviewing the Mets outfield, they have Brandon Nimmo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

From Complex To Queens, Episode 204: The 2023 Top Prospect Countdown (Part I)

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. It’s Elvis Presey’s birthday, so Steve, Lukas, Ken and Thomas discuss different kings in Promote, Extend, Trade. After, they discuss some recent news regarding two international players who one...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami

The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy