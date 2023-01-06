Read full article on original website
Related
Carlos Correa News: Mets Rumored to Potentially Walk Away From Deal With All-Star Shortstop
As Correa finds himself in limbo with teams, the Dodgers could be a potential landing spot.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Agonizing
Wake up honey, new article about the Mets still being the favorite in the never-ending story of Carlos Correa’s free agency just dropped. As Ron Hunt, the Mets’ first ever All Star starter, yearned to fish once again after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, it was Bret Saberhagen who helped make the dream a reality.
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Available; Signing Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
Boston has a need at the catcher position
Steve Cohen confident Mets will make Carlos Correa decision soon
Steve Cohen seemingly sees an end in sight. The Mets’ negotiations with Carlos Correa have now dragged on for over two weeks since they agreed to a 12-year, $315 million middle-of-the-night deal. After the star infielder’s deal with the Giants broke down over physical concerns, the Mets quickly swooped in and reached an agreement. The Mets’ own physical brought similar concerns over Correa’s surgically-repaired right ankle, however, and the two sides have since been engaged in negotiations over how to proceed. “While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Admits Who Swayed Him in His Decision to Sign with Sox
The former Dodgers teammates are excited to play alongside each other once again.
Dodgers Rumors: Former All-Star Shortstop Linked to LA as Free Agent Fit
Perhaps the Dodgers are still in the market to upgrade at shortstop
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Pair of Dodgers Prospects Getting Early NL Rookie of the Year Love
The Dodgers are sure to have a ton of candidates for the award.
Angels News: Could the Halos Jump in and Poach Carlos Correa from the Mets?
If Carlos Correa's deal with the Mets falls through and be becomes available again, the Angels would make a lot of sense as his third landing spot of the offseason.
Yardbarker
The New York Mets are reportedly looking to sign a 4th OF
Aside from all the current chaos that surrounds Carlos Correa, the New York Mets still need a fourth outfielder. And per a report yesterday from Jim Bowden of The Athletic, acquiring outfield depth is something that the Mets plan to address. When reviewing the Mets outfield, they have Brandon Nimmo...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other”
“While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other,” Steve Cohen said regarding the Carlos Correa negotiations at an event at Citi Field yesterday. William Woods—recently designated for assignment to make room on the roster for...
Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens, Episode 204: The 2023 Top Prospect Countdown (Part I)
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. It’s Elvis Presey’s birthday, so Steve, Lukas, Ken and Thomas discuss different kings in Promote, Extend, Trade. After, they discuss some recent news regarding two international players who one...
San Diego Padres Sign Former White Sox Outfielder to One-Year Deal
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent outfielder Adam Engel, the Padres announced on Twitter Friday. Engel played the first six years of his Major League career for the Chicago White Sox, where he batted .225 with a .280 On Base Percentage and .631 OPS.
Bill Campbell, Former Red Sox All-Star, Dies at 74
The former reliever led the league in saves during the 1977 season.
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Steve Cohen Likes Tweet: "Correa Needs Mets More than They Need Him"
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is once again drawing attention on social media, after he liked a tweet from a Mets fan that reads, "Correa needs Mets more than they need him."
Analyzing a Blue Jays Trade For Bryan Reynolds
A deeper look at why Bryan Reynolds should or shouldn't end up in Toronto.
Comments / 0